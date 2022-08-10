Burger King Kills Popular Burger in The Battle For Chicken Sandwiches

Burger King's Ch'King Sandwich Will Be Replaced by a New Line of Crispy Chicken Options This Month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cisup_0hBYOjpw00
Burger Ch'King Sandwich / Image: Burger King / modified

(Los Angeles, California) - The ongoing chicken sandwich wars have claimed a victim. The Burger King Ch'King Sandwich is being pulled from the menus at all restaurants nationwide.

The labor-intensive hand-breaded Ch'King sandwich made its official nationwide debut at Burger King on June 3, 2021, following two years of development.

Burger King will replace their current line of Ch'King Sandwiches with a new line of BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches starting at the end of this month. According to Chew Boom news:

"Initially available as part of a limited test market at select locations in New York City and Virginia back in May, sources with knowledge of the situation tell Chew Boom that the new line of BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwiches will make their nationwide debut this month in four varieties, including Classic, Spicy, Bacon & Swiss Cheese, and Southern BBQ."

This is the latest move in the ongoing chicken sandwich wars, where Burger King and other fast food restaurants are battling it out over who has the best chicken sandwich.

Ch'King sandwich was a response to the challenge Popeyes issued to Chick-fil-A two years ago with its Southern-style chicken sandwich.

The rise of the chicken sandwich wars has heated up during the past couple of years.

It began in 2019 when Chick-fil-A and Popeyes challenged each other to which fast food chain was first to serve fried chicken sandwiches.

Over 20 different fast food brands were to introduce fried chicken sandwiches during the next two years.

Did you know? According to Scapehero.com on 1 August 2022, Burger King has 555 locations in California with one location for every 71,192 people - 7% of the total number of Burger King locations in the United States. - LELA

The price of chicken reached a three-year record high in 2021, with the pricing surge principally attributed by The Birmingham News to the Chicken Sandwich Wars.

One year later, chicken breasts are a whopping 24% more expensive than they were in July 2021. Rising inflation is also making an impact on chicken menu items.

