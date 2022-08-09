Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight Budget

3 best romantic but affordable date night restaurants in Los Angeles / image: Elina Sazanov unsplash

(Los Angeles, CA) - Worrying about how to afford a date night out together that won’t drain your bank account?

If you live in Los Angeles and are looking for cheap date night ideas that won’t break the bank, then look no further.

Here are three great inexpensive restaurants to visit, where you can experience great food together with your loved one.

#1 The Front Yard

The Front Yard Los Angeles / yelp

Everything is better with a little bit of romance. Nestled under towering sycamore trees is The Front Yard. This cozy, romantic spot will get your relationship back on the right track. Enjoy a glass of wine and appetizers outside in the beautiful patio, or sit at the cozy fireplace table inside with a full menu of delicious comfort food. 4222 Vineland Ave North Hollywood, CA 91602

#2 Osteria Mama

Osteria Mama Los Angeles / yelp

A romantic dinner at a fabulous Italian restaurant can be the perfect affordable date night experience. This inexpensive, but romantic day is full of great food and drink, but without breaking the bank. The food and service are consistently great and the price is right too. You can have a glass of your favorite wine, as well as a 3 course meal for around $45.

5732 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038

#3 Republique

République Los Angeles / yelp

Looking for a fun but cheap date night spot in Los Angeles? Try here. This is a shareable kind of food spot, which brings the prices down per person. Most of the plates are expensive alone, but are meant to be eaten with another person. The cheeseboard is an excellent choic. If you're looking for somewhere romantic with someone new, this buzzy place is perfect. 624 S La Brea Ave Los Angeles, CA 90036

Final thoughts

So there you have it. Money can't buy you love. But it can buy you a romantic dinner at these excellent value restaurants. There may be other restaurants to also choose from, but these are some of the best places for a date night when you are on a budget in LA.

What do you think about this?

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.