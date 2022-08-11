Sonic Brings Back Controversial Summer Menu Items to California

Sonic Brings Back Popular Menu Items for August 2022 / Sonic Drive-In California

(Los Angeles, California) - There are some foods that you may crave and never get your hands on. If you love pickles, the craving is real.

Well, if you live near a Sonic Drive-In, then worry not because the restaurant chain has something for "pickle-obsessed guests" this summer.

A Sonic spokesperson said that it was important to listen to its customers, so the company decided to make the Big Dill Cheeseburger and Pickle Juice Slush available again.

Sonic is bringing back two of its most popular items for one more visit

The Pickle Juice Slush was first introduced in 2018, and it combines the flavor of a salty pickle with a sweet and creamy slush.

The Sonic app can now provide you with the option to enjoy the Pickle Juice Slush for half price whenever you order through the app.

You can also add the flavor of pickle juice to other Sonic beverages to create your own signature drink for an additional charge.

The Big Dill Cheeseburger features a 100 percent pure seasoned beef patty layered with crinkle cut pickle slices and pickle fries, creamy ranch sauce, chopped lettuce and American cheese melted on a toasted brioche bun.

"Our pickle-forward menu innovations have become some of our most popular, so much so that they’ve often sold out quicker than we anticipated. Our pickle-obsessed guests have been patiently waiting for their return, and we’re very excited to offer them once again for a limited time," Sonic Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation Mackenzie Gibson said in a press release.

The company also announced that the popular Pickle Fries will remain on its app-exclusive Summer Snacking menu.

These fried and battered crispy treats are made with fresh and cut pickle spears and come with ranch sauce. They are priced at $1.80.

The Big Dill Cheeseburger and the Pickle Juice Slush will be available at participating Sonic locations from August 8 to August 28.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.