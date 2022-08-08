This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977.

Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash

(Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.

The next time you're craving Chinese food, you might want to consider ordering takeout instead of going out to a restaurant.

According to a recent study, Chinese food is the most satisfying meal that people eat.



For the study, the German food app Lieferando analyzed the emotional reactions of 2,158 individuals who ordered 11 different types of food through its app.

The "takeaway happiness" study for the app noted:

"Looking to boost your mood? Opt for a Chinese takeaway. According to our study, Chinese take-outs improve happiness levels by 58%, as participants’ BMIS scores increased from 142 pre-meal to an average of 225 after feasting on Chinese favourites like sweet and sour pork, or chicken chow mein."

In addition to being tasty and filling, it turns out that Chinese takeout can also make you feel good about yourself—literally!

According to Eat This, Not That! the best place to get Chinese takeout in California is in Los Angeles.

Yang Chow, Los Angeles

Best Chinese takeout in LA / Yang Chow - Yelp

Yang Chow in LA has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977.

The Los Angeles restaurant's signature dish is the slippery shrimp, which is fried shellfish served with a sweet and sticky chili, garlic, and vinegar sauce.

This is a re-visit review. I used to frequent Yang Chow ten years ago for their slippery shrimp. Came today on a nostalgic kick and found the same old place, albeit a busier chinatown and a new patio for the restaurant. Ordered the world famous slippery shrimp, hot and sour soup and beef friend rice. The highest compliment I can give to Yang Chow was that the food was equally as good as I remember and that it didn't let me down whatsoever. Great to see that they've kept up a level of consistency that I thoroughly hoped that they'd keep up. Will be back more frequently to support this Chinatown and LA classic! - Darren O, Yelp review

The restaurant's reviewers praised the quality of the slippery shrimp and the various other dishes they have served. They also noted that the restaurant's pan-fried noodle dishes and chicken soup are also five stars.

Yang Chow, 819 N Broadway Los Angeles, California 90012, tel: (213) 625-0811

