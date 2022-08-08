Wendy’s Takes on Battle of the Breakfast With Sweet French Treat in California

Wendy's wants to give you a sweet reason to wake up early

(Los Angeles, California) - Wendy's is adding a new item to its breakfast menu to all restaurants in California to appeal to those who prefer their breakfast sweet: French Toast Sticks.

The school cafeteria school is where many students first had cinnamon-flavored, sugary French toast sticks. And now Wendy's plans to include them on its breakfast menu.

The French Toast Sticks have been described as having a "perfect balance of soft, custardy interior with a crispy exterior."

About Wendy's new breakfast menu item in California

Wendy's has recently become more creative with its menu items. What could Wendy's possibly introduce next, after the Breakfast Baconator - a more savoury affair of grilled sausage, bacon, an egg, American cheese and a Swiss cheese sauce?

Something sweet. The French Toast Sticks, which come with a side of sweet syrup for dipping, will also be added to Wendy's national breakfast menu upon their debut.

Rumors of the new French Toast Sticks first surfaced on social media in June, when an Instagram account stated that "Wendy's will have French Toast Sticks with a Maple Syrup dipping sauce late August/early September."

When Will Wendy's New Breakfast Menu Item Be Available in California?

In 2020, Wendy's introduced a new breakfast menu with 19 items. Some of these include the company's Baconator breakfast sandwich, a honey butter chicken biscuit, and a coffee drink inspired by the company's famous Frosty.

The French Toast Sticks are expected to appear on menus on August 10, 2022 and will be available at all Wendy's locations across California.

More good news: it's going straight to the permanent menu.

About Wendy's: According to YouGov America, Wendy's is the third most recognized dining brand and the 66th most recognized brand in America.

