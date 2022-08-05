Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In California

Taco Bell, Milk Bar Create A New Dessert Called The Strawberry Bell Truffle

(Los Angeles, CA) - It's official: the love child of Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco and Milk Bar's Strawberry Truffles is here.

The two brands are teaming up to create a new dessert called the Strawberry Bell Truffle, which will testing in two locations in California.

Taco Bell is known for its crunchy taco shells, but now it's going to be known for something else: truffles.

The iconic Californian fast food chain has teamed up with New York-based company Milk Bar to create the all-new Strawberry Bell Truffle.

The truffle will be testing at Taco Bell and Milk Bar in two major markets, in Los Angeles and New York.

Here's What Taco Bell's New Dessert Is Actually Like

The Strawberry Bell Truffle tastes like a vanilla cake soaked in strawberry milk, with a fudge center, coated in a sweet corn cake coating, covered with tiny pieces of Crunchy Taco Shells.

The unique coating adds an unexpected burst of flavor and satisfying texture for a one-of-a-kind eating experience.

The strawberry and corn flavor combination has been a years-long concept in the works for the culinary teams at Milk Bar and Taco Bell.

The result?

A new flavor mashup that combines the sweetness of strawberries with the crispness of corn kernels to create a snack that's both sweet and savory and perfectly balanced.

Where to find it in California

The product will be tested at select Taco Bell locations in Los Angeles and New York City for ~2 weeks before being rolled out nationwide if it proves successful.

Taco Bell posted on instagram:

Available from 8/3/22 to 8/17/22 while supplies last, at 14042 Red Hill Ave, Tustin CA 92780 and select Milk Bar locations.

It will also be available at Milk Bar’s Los Angeles location, 7150 Melrose Ave., until Aug. 16 or as long as supplies last.

