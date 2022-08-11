3 Los Angeles Restaurants That Are Big On Flavor And Small On The Wallet

If you're a foodie on a budget, and value good food, then you've come to the right place. These restaurants have been selected because they offer an amazing experience with delicious food - and at an affordable price.

(Los Angeles, CA) - Have you been searching for restaurants that are cheap but delicious?

Los Angeles is known for having some of the best food in the world, but it's getting harder to find cheap eats.

We checked out the top picks from review sites and reviewers and found three new places to try that will stretch your dollar further.

Let's go!

#1 Dollar Hits

Dollar Hits / Yelp

Los Angeles is a city of glitz and glam, but it's also home to some of the best food in America. And when you're looking for a cheap bite, look no further than dollar (and 25 cents) skewers at Dollar Hits.

It's hard to believe that you can get full on delicious food for just $1.25 per skewer, but Dollar Hits makes it happen—and they do it in brilliant Filipino style.

With an owner who is both passionate and hilarious, this place has all the makings of a great night out with friends or family.

Dollar Hits

2432 W Temple St Los Angeles, CA 90026

#2 The Kimbap

The Kimbap / Yelp

If you're looking for a Korean restaurant that has great value, look no further than The Kimbap.You can get 10 pieces of kimbap for $5. Yes, that's right: 10 pieces of kimbap for only $5!

This place is perfect for lunch. It's not just a restaurant with good food—it's a place where they're not ripping you off and just stuffing the rolls with rice. They have good vegetables and meat in every bite. The flavor is spot on and the portions are huge, so you'll get your Korean food fix after eating here.

The Kimbap

400 S Western Ave Ste 102 Los Angeles, CA 90020

#3 Broken Mouth | Lee's Homestyle

Kahuku-Style Garlic Butter Shrimp at Broken Mouth Shelley Z at Broken Mouth / Yelp

When you think of Hawaiian food, do you think of a happy place?

Because that's what Broken Mouth is. When you walk through their doors, the staff is kind and welcoming, and the decor is warm and inviting. It's like stepping into your grandmother's house after school—except instead of her cooking something delicious for dinner, there's a whole menu full of it!

We're talking about classic Hawaiian comfort food with a Korean twist: from garlic butter shrimp and purple rice, this place has got it all. The food is delicious. The service is above excellent. And the prices are great—especially considering how much you get here.

This place is located in Downtown Los Angeles in a food court—so plenty of seating available. And street parking around the area is easy to find as well.

Broken Mouth

718 S Los Angeles St Los Angeles, CA 90014

Conclusion

To re-cap: One of the best ways to save money on food is to seek out "hidden" gems (or even just what folks in the area consider good, cheap eats rather than the fine dining establishments often frequented by tourists).

For those willing to explore neighborhoods outside of where they're staying, another great tip is to eat out on days other than the weekend.

There's nothing wrong with liking some of the bigger names in the game, but we love to highlight small businesses and restaurants in Los Angeles that are keeping things fresh!

What do you think about this?

