Los Angeles, CA

3 Los Angeles Restaurants That Are Big On Flavor And Small On The Wallet

Let's Eat LA

If you're a foodie on a budget, and value good food, then you've come to the right place. These restaurants have been selected because they offer an amazing experience with delicious food - and at an affordable price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hg2PW_0h4mcXDE00
Where to find cheap eats in Los Angeles in 2022 / Adobe iStock

(Los Angeles, CA) - Have you been searching for restaurants that are cheap but delicious?

Los Angeles is known for having some of the best food in the world, but it's getting harder to find cheap eats.

We checked out the top picks from review sites and reviewers and found three new places to try that will stretch your dollar further.

Let's go!

#1 Dollar Hits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZsFT_0h4mcXDE00
Dollar Hits / Yelp

Los Angeles is a city of glitz and glam, but it's also home to some of the best food in America. And when you're looking for a cheap bite, look no further than dollar (and 25 cents) skewers at Dollar Hits.

It's hard to believe that you can get full on delicious food for just $1.25 per skewer, but Dollar Hits makes it happen—and they do it in brilliant Filipino style.

With an owner who is both passionate and hilarious, this place has all the makings of a great night out with friends or family.

Dollar Hits

2432 W Temple St Los Angeles, CA 90026

#2 The Kimbap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47WmQg_0h4mcXDE00
The Kimbap / Yelp

If you're looking for a Korean restaurant that has great value, look no further than The Kimbap.You can get 10 pieces of kimbap for $5. Yes, that's right: 10 pieces of kimbap for only $5!

This place is perfect for lunch. It's not just a restaurant with good food—it's a place where they're not ripping you off and just stuffing the rolls with rice. They have good vegetables and meat in every bite. The flavor is spot on and the portions are huge, so you'll get your Korean food fix after eating here.

The Kimbap

400 S Western Ave Ste 102 Los Angeles, CA 90020

#3 Broken Mouth | Lee's Homestyle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5G12_0h4mcXDE00
Kahuku-Style Garlic Butter Shrimp at Broken MouthShelley Z at Broken Mouth / Yelp

When you think of Hawaiian food, do you think of a happy place?

Because that's what Broken Mouth is. When you walk through their doors, the staff is kind and welcoming, and the decor is warm and inviting. It's like stepping into your grandmother's house after school—except instead of her cooking something delicious for dinner, there's a whole menu full of it!

We're talking about classic Hawaiian comfort food with a Korean twist: from garlic butter shrimp and purple rice, this place has got it all. The food is delicious. The service is above excellent. And the prices are great—especially considering how much you get here.

This place is located in Downtown Los Angeles in a food court—so plenty of seating available. And street parking around the area is easy to find as well.

Broken Mouth

718 S Los Angeles St Los Angeles, CA 90014

Conclusion

To re-cap: One of the best ways to save money on food is to seek out "hidden" gems (or even just what folks in the area consider good, cheap eats rather than the fine dining establishments often frequented by tourists).

For those willing to explore neighborhoods outside of where they're staying, another great tip is to eat out on days other than the weekend.

There's nothing wrong with liking some of the bigger names in the game, but we love to highlight small businesses and restaurants in Los Angeles that are keeping things fresh!

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# Los Angeles# Los Angeles food# Lifestyle# Budget

Comments / 0

Published by

Bringing you food and drink news. Heart Los Angeles. Follow me for the latest updates

Los Angeles, CA
5218 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

California State

Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in California

No More Cashiers? Shopping with a wave of the palm with Amazon One technology. Amazon enables palm payment at 65 Whole Foods stores/ image: Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - You no longer have to worry about forgetting your wallet at home when you head to the store.

Read full story
36 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los Angeles

These three great LA restaurants are Bring Your Own Bottle, meaning you can enjoy an exceptional meal without overspending on drinks. Bring Your Own Wine Restaurants in LA/ Alexander Kovacs unsplash.

Read full story
California State

Sonic Brings Back Controversial Summer Menu Items to California

Sonic Brings Back Popular Menu Items for August 2022 / Sonic Drive-In California. (Los Angeles, California) - There are some foods that you may crave and never get your hands on. If you love pickles, the craving is real.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)

(Los Angeles, CA) - The people have spoken in the new survey on the best Mexican fast-food chain. Chipotle has come out on top in a new survey of Mexican fast-food chains, beating out Taco Bell as the best place to get your taco fast-food fix.

Read full story
8 comments

Burger King Kills Popular Burger in The Battle For Chicken Sandwiches

Burger King's Ch'King Sandwich Will Be Replaced by a New Line of Crispy Chicken Options This Month. Burger Ch'King Sandwich / Image: Burger King / modified. (Los Angeles, California) - The ongoing chicken sandwich wars have claimed a victim. The Burger King Ch'King Sandwich is being pulled from the menus at all restaurants nationwide.

Read full story
29 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight Budget

3 best romantic but affordable date night restaurants in Los Angeles / image: Elina Sazanov unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Worrying about how to afford a date night out together that won’t drain your bank account?

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Wendy’s Takes on Battle of the Breakfast With Sweet French Treat in California

Wendy's wants to give you a sweet reason to wake up early. (Los Angeles, California) - Wendy's is adding a new item to its breakfast menu to all restaurants in California to appeal to those who prefer their breakfast sweet: French Toast Sticks.

Read full story
4 comments

The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to Yelp

Looking for the best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Hollywood? / Eat This Cafe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Eat This Cafe is a true hidden star in Hollywood. It's a relaxing respite from the hustle and bustle of Theatre Row.

Read full story
California State

This Website Tracks Which McDonald’s Ice Cream Machines Are Broken in California

The map lets fast food fans see where their McDonald soft serves are available. Find out McDonald's locations in California with a working ice cream machine / McDonalds. (Los Angeles, CA) - You get your ice cream hopes up, jump in the hot car and go to McDonald's for a cone. But when you arrive, there's nothing like disappointment in the air.

Read full story
28 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In California

Taco Bell, Milk Bar Create A New Dessert Called The Strawberry Bell Truffle. (Los Angeles, CA) - It's official: the love child of Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco and Milk Bar's Strawberry Truffles is here.

Read full story
6 comments

Taco Bell is bringing back its Mexican Pizza for good

(Los Angeles, CA) - Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is back, and it's here to stay. Taco Bell fans who were disappointed when the company announced it would be taking its famous Mexican Pizza off of the menu can now get excited all over again.

Read full story
15 comments
California State

McDonald's Quietly Ends This Burger After Sales Weren't High Enough in California

Why McDonald's Burger Experiment Came Crashing Down. McDonalds has pulled the plug on the McPlantImage: visual karsa /unsplahs. (Los Angeles, CA) -McxDonald's has confirmed that its McPlant burger will be pulled from the menu.

Read full story
36 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Chipotle Is Raising Menu Prices Again. Here's What You'll Pay More For

Chipotle customers may be in for a burrito price hike again this August. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chipotle is getting pricier in August. Chipotle is hiking menu prices including fan favourite go-to Burrito Bowl as the cost of living crisis begins to take its toll.

Read full story
40 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Secret Burgers You Can Get At In-N-Out (If You Ask For Them)

Secret Menu At In-N-Out Burger: 5 Burgers You Can't Miss (And How To Order Them) (Los Angeles, CA) - The (not-so). secret menu at In-N-Out is as legendary as the California chain itself.

Read full story
153 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

The 5 Best All You Can Eat Buffets In Los Angeles County, According to Yelp

The Los Angeles County All You Can Eat Buffets That Deliver The Best Bang For Your Buck. Top 5 All You Can Eat Buffets In Los Angeles Countyistock. (Los Angeles, CA) - Are you a fan of all-you-can-eat buffets? Well, if you’re in or around Los Angeles County, then here are Yelp's top 5 All You Can Eat Buffets.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Subway Is Getting Sued Over Its Fishy '100% Tuna' Claim, Federal Judge Rules

Californian sues Subway in class action over its '100% tuna' claims. What's happening with Subway and Tuna?Adobe free stock image. (Los Angeles, CA) - In a ruling that could change the way we think about what's in our food, a judge has decided that a class-action lawsuit against Subway can proceed.

Read full story
28 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Costco CEO: Hot Dog Will Stay At $1.50. Here's Why

Costco CEO Explains Why You Won’t See Iconic Hot Dog Prices Rise. Costco CEO Explains Why You Won’t See Hot Dog Prices Riseballparkbrand / unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Costco customers are fiercely loyal to the retailer’s $1.50 hot dog combo, and for good reason: it’s a great deal!

Read full story
35 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles' Most Popular Fast-food Chain in 2022: Survey

According to this year's Top Data study, there is a clear winner in Los Angeles for most popular fast food chain in 2022. The most popular fast food in Los Angeles in 2022@thisisnando / unsplash.

Read full story
3 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

Where to Eat a Burger in Santa Barbara?

If you are craving an awesome burger and you are in Santa Barbara, there's plenty to choose from - so where do you go after a swim at the beach?. Mesa Burger Santa Barbara@mesaburgersb / Instagram.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy