Taco Bell is bringing back its Mexican Pizza for good

Taco Bell / Adobe istock

(Los Angeles, CA) - Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is back, and it's here to stay.

Taco Bell fans who were disappointed when the company announced it would be taking its famous Mexican Pizza off of the menu can now get excited all over again.

The fast-food chain has announced that it will be bringing back the Mexican pizza in September 2022.

According to Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said that his decision to bring back their Mexican Pizza has lead to more feedback than any other change he has ever made at the company.

“It’s going to be relaunched mid-September and it’s going to be a permanent item,” King says. “I had more feedback—hate mail!—over the removal of Mexican pizza [than any other time].”

What is the Mexican Pizza?

The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza consists of a tortilla shell filled pizza sauce and either beans or ground beef. The item is topped with another tortilla shell that's smothered with more sauce, cheese and chopped tomatoes.

How did Taco Bell run out of Mexican Pizza in May 2022?

According to King, the Mexican pizza was originally removed from the menu in 2020 because the company wanted to simplify its supply chain. They cut down the number of items on the menu that were difficult to obtain.

But when Taco Bell originally announced its plan to pull the Mexican Pizza from menus, a groundswell of support emerged.

Recording artist Doja Cat, who was a vocal opponent of the decision to remove it in 2020, signed on to be a spokesperson for the Mexican Pizza as other influencers and celebrities, including Dolly Parton, got the word out to bring back the Mexican Pizza.

Mexican Pizza / Taco Bell Corp

Taco Bell known for launching new items that fans love, even if they’re not around for very long.

When it finally returned in May 2022, it disappeared faster than you can say “Yo quiero Taco Bell.”

Taco Bell's 7,600 stores were out of the Mexican Pizza in less than two months.

Taco Bell cited one restaurant in California which sold more than 1,000 Mexican Pizzas in one day, and an order from a customer which included 180 Mexican Pizzas. - USA Today

Sales were seven times higher than they had expected—so Taco Bell had to pull it from the menu again a few weeks after it returned earlier this year.

When will Mexican Pizza come back?

As a result of your phone calls, petition, tweets and Taco Bell mailings, the Mexican Pizza will return to Taco Bell's permanent menu on September 15.

Taco Bell tweet / twitter

Conclusion

After so much support, it was hard to imagine Taco Bell getting rid of the Mexican Pizza. But when it disappeared from the menu again in May 2022, fans were all shocked.

Now that the Mexican pizza has been added to Taco Bell's permanent menu, is it only a matter of time before other items are added as well?

The first Taco Bell restaurant opened in Downey, California in 1962. The chain has thousands of locations across the U.S. and worldwide, serving over 2 billion customers each year. In Los Angeles, Taco Bell is the 5th Most Popular Fast-food Chain in 2022.

