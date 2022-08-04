Taco Bell is bringing back its Mexican Pizza for good

Let's Eat LA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LyB5S_0h3BXUtC00
Taco Bell / Adobe istock

(Los Angeles, CA) - Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is back, and it's here to stay.

Taco Bell fans who were disappointed when the company announced it would be taking its famous Mexican Pizza off of the menu can now get excited all over again.

The fast-food chain has announced that it will be bringing back the Mexican pizza in September 2022.

According to Fortune, Taco Bell CEO Mark King said that his decision to bring back their Mexican Pizza has lead to more feedback than any other change he has ever made at the company.

“It’s going to be relaunched mid-September and it’s going to be a permanent item,” King says. “I had more feedback—hate mail!—over the removal of Mexican pizza [than any other time].”

What is the Mexican Pizza?

The Taco Bell Mexican Pizza consists of a tortilla shell filled pizza sauce and either beans or ground beef. The item is topped with another tortilla shell that's smothered with more sauce, cheese and chopped tomatoes.

How did Taco Bell run out of Mexican Pizza in May 2022?

According to King, the Mexican pizza was originally removed from the menu in 2020 because the company wanted to simplify its supply chain. They cut down the number of items on the menu that were difficult to obtain.

But when Taco Bell originally announced its plan to pull the Mexican Pizza from menus, a groundswell of support emerged.

Recording artist Doja Cat, who was a vocal opponent of the decision to remove it in 2020, signed on to be a spokesperson for the Mexican Pizza as other influencers and celebrities, including Dolly Parton, got the word out to bring back the Mexican Pizza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rifg6_0h3BXUtC00
Mexican Pizza / Taco Bell Corp

Taco Bell known for launching new items that fans love, even if they’re not around for very long.

When it finally returned in May 2022, it disappeared faster than you can say “Yo quiero Taco Bell.”

Taco Bell's 7,600 stores were out of the Mexican Pizza in less than two months.

Taco Bell cited one restaurant in California which sold more than 1,000 Mexican Pizzas in one day, and an order from a customer which included 180 Mexican Pizzas. - USA Today

Sales were seven times higher than they had expected—so Taco Bell had to pull it from the menu again a few weeks after it returned earlier this year.

When will Mexican Pizza come back?

As a result of your phone calls, petition, tweets and Taco Bell mailings, the Mexican Pizza will return to Taco Bell's permanent menu on September 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yecb4_0h3BXUtC00
Taco Bell tweet / twitter

Conclusion

After so much support, it was hard to imagine Taco Bell getting rid of the Mexican Pizza. But when it disappeared from the menu again in May 2022, fans were all shocked.

Now that the Mexican pizza has been added to Taco Bell's permanent menu, is it only a matter of time before other items are added as well?

The first Taco Bell restaurant opened in Downey, California in 1962. The chain has thousands of locations across the U.S. and worldwide, serving over 2 billion customers each year. In Los Angeles, Taco Bell is the 5th Most Popular Fast-food Chain in 2022.

What do you think about this news?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fast food# taco bell# restaurants# California# food

Comments / 12

Published by

Bringing you the latest in lifestyle, current events and food news. Heart Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA
3674 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Los Angeles, CA

Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In California

Taco Bell, Milk Bar Create A New Dessert Called The Strawberry Bell Truffle. (Los Angeles, CA) - It's official: the love child of Taco Bell's Crunchy Taco and Milk Bar's Strawberry Truffles is here.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

McDonald's Quietly Ends This Burger After Sales Weren't High Enough in California

Why McDonald's Burger Experiment Came Crashing Down. McDonalds has pulled the plug on the McPlantImage: visual karsa /unsplahs. (Los Angeles, CA) -McxDonald's has confirmed that its McPlant burger will be pulled from the menu.

Read full story
11 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Chipotle Is Raising Menu Prices Again. Here's What You'll Pay More For

Chipotle customers may be in for a burrito price hike again this August. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chipotle is getting pricier in August. Chipotle is hiking menu prices including fan favourite go-to Burrito Bowl as the cost of living crisis begins to take its toll.

Read full story
36 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Secret Burgers You Can Get At In-N-Out (If You Ask For Them)

Secret Menu At In-N-Out Burger: 5 Burgers You Can't Miss (And How To Order Them) (Los Angeles, CA) - The (not-so). secret menu at In-N-Out is as legendary as the California chain itself.

Read full story
151 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

The 5 Best All You Can Eat Buffets In Los Angeles County, According to Yelp

The Los Angeles County All You Can Eat Buffets That Deliver The Best Bang For Your Buck. Top 5 All You Can Eat Buffets In Los Angeles Countyistock. (Los Angeles, CA) - Are you a fan of all-you-can-eat buffets? Well, if you’re in or around Los Angeles County, then here are Yelp's top 5 All You Can Eat Buffets.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Subway Is Getting Sued Over Its Fishy '100% Tuna' Claim, Federal Judge Rules

Californian sues Subway in class action over its '100% tuna' claims. What's happening with Subway and Tuna?Adobe free stock image. (Los Angeles, CA) - In a ruling that could change the way we think about what's in our food, a judge has decided that a class-action lawsuit against Subway can proceed.

Read full story
23 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Costco CEO: Hot Dog Will Stay At $1.50. Here's Why

Costco CEO Explains Why You Won’t See Iconic Hot Dog Prices Rise. Costco CEO Explains Why You Won’t See Hot Dog Prices Riseballparkbrand / unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Costco customers are fiercely loyal to the retailer’s $1.50 hot dog combo, and for good reason: it’s a great deal!

Read full story
31 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles' Most Popular Fast-food Chain in 2022: Survey

According to this year's Top Data study, there is a clear winner in Los Angeles for most popular fast food chain in 2022. The most popular fast food in Los Angeles in 2022@thisisnando / unsplash.

Read full story
3 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

Where to Eat a Burger in Santa Barbara?

If you are craving an awesome burger and you are in Santa Barbara, there's plenty to choose from - so where do you go after a swim at the beach?. Mesa Burger Santa Barbara@mesaburgersb / Instagram.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Rihanna Donates $15 Million for Climate Change

(Los Angeles, CA) - The pop singer, Rihanna, donated $2.1 million to Los Angeles shelters during the stay at home orders. Now she is donating $15 million to small charities to help with climate change.

Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Californian Craft Brewery This Year?

(Los Angeles, California) - This craft brewer is the best in California this year, according to the annual list from the US Brewers Association. Sierra Nevada Brewing snagged the top spot in California and number three nationally, according to the Brewers Association, which represents over 5.400 small and independent craft breweries.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The 5 Fried Chicken Food Chains Los Angeles Loves the Most?

(Los Angeles, CA) - There's no doubt that Los Angeles loves its fried chicken chain restaurants. According to the Top Agency Fried Chicken Report, fried chicken businesses have fared better than other fast-food establishments during a tough 2020 trading year for restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is Japanese Fried Chicken Taking Over Los Angeles?

If you love fried chicken, have you tasted Japanese fried chicken?. Japanese fried chicken is better known as Karaage chicken. Karaage chicken has a crispy exterior and succulent flesh on the interior. The meal is available as a main course or as an appetiser, but it's tough to stop at just a few pieces of this (ahem, to use a well-known expression) finger-licking chicken.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

60 Years of Breakfast Burrito History in Los Angeles

Lucky Boy has been in business since 1961. And if you're looking for a brunch in Pasadena, this is the place to go. Their most popular item being the Breakfast Burrito filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, sausages, potatoes, and bacon and satisfies by its sheer size.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The 5 Wealthiest People in Los Angeles in 2021: The Numbers

The Five Wealthiest People in Los Angeles in 2021Arno Senoner / Unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - The rich get richer, right? Well, for this list of the wealthiest people in Los Angeles in 2021, that's not the full story.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Reasons To Visit Donut Fest Los Angeles

(Los Angeles, CA) Who doesn't love a good donut? Los Angeles is home to some of the best donuts in the country. If you love the donut life, then this event is for you. Donut Fest is where we find our favorite donuts and guests can simply enjoy a Sunday Funday while sampling donuts, enjoying beer, coffeeElisa Kerschbaumer / unsplash.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Why You Need To Know This Juicy Birria Taco in Los Angeles

(Los Angeles, CA) - There are many taco joints out there promising the best birria in Los Angeles, so how do you know who is telling the truth?. For a tortilla swimming in red sauce or those bottomless crispy cheese tacos we all love, it looks too good to be true. Many times it is.

Read full story
14 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Iconic Diner In Los Angeles That Has Been Serving The Most Classic Burgers Since 1947

Legendary burger counter in Los Angeles@applepan / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - Not much has changed at the landmark restaurant since 1947. The Apple Pan serves loyal customers who hover for a seat at the always busy U-shaped counter. And it’s still going strong.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Why These Mouthwatering Chocolate Chip Cookies Are An LA Favorite

This Gas Station Store Has Some of the Most Mouthwatering Chocolate Chip Cookies In Los Angeles. Zooies Chocolate Chip Cookies in Los Angeles@zooies / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - On a warm Los Angeles afternoon, at a Gas Station on National Boulevard, a man carrying a wad of cash and some lottery tickets smiled, “Great cookies, right?”

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy