McDonald's Quietly Ends This Burger After Sales Weren't High Enough in California

Why McDonald's Burger Experiment Came Crashing Down

McDonalds has pulled the plug on the McPlant Image: visual karsa /unsplahs

(Los Angeles, CA) - McxDonald's has confirmed that its McPlant burger will be pulled from the menu.

After almost two years of testing the McPlant, McDonald's confirmed on Thursday that it has ended its expanded test of the product in the US.

The burger was tested in California and Texas, but it was pulled off the menu before the end of the year due to low sales.

McDonald's started testing the plant-based burger in 2021 and found that it had success with customers, but apparently not enough to sustain on a national scale.

McDonald's has had a hard time selling their McPlant burger

Not surprisingly, low sales were the main reason why McDonald's decided to pull the product from the market.

According to an analyst at J.P. Morgan, Ken Goldman who told in a note , employees from various locations told him that the plant-based burger had been removed from the menu.

Although the McPlant was successful in some European markets, low sales were the main reason why McDonald's decided to pull the product from the market.

McDonald's' new McPlant burger has been a bit of a flop, according to analysts

McPlant burger image: McDonalds

The burger, which is made from plants and not animals, has been selling poorly since its launch.

Analysts noted that the company's locations in urban areas, such as San Francisco, were able to sell around 20 McPlants a day, while suburban locations were only able to sell around only 3 to 5 McPlants a day.

With the small number of McPlants being sold, the analysts noted that the company's target of 40 to 60 per day was not met.

The analysts also noted that the slow down in the production of the plant-based burger slowed down the company's operations.

This is a huge issue for a fast-food company like McDonald's, as it relies on a lot of speed to operate efficiently.

McDonalds CEO says it makes changes according to what customers like

Established in 1940, McDonald's Corporation is a fast-food company that operates in over 30 countries and serves over 69 million customers each day.

The company was founded in San Bernardino, California and in 2018 served 69 million customers in 37,855 locations.

Although McDonald's is known for its famous hamburgers and french fries, it also serves various other food items such as chicken, fish, and salads. But it has also been criticized for its unhealthiness due to the ingredients in its products.

The company's cautious approach when it came to the plant-based fast-food movement was highlighted by Chris Kempczinski, its CEO, in an interview with the New York Times last year.

"The way I approach the job today is: whatever the customer wants to buy," the CEO of McDonald's said. "If they want to buy plant-based and they want to buy enough of it, I could make my whole menu plant-based. If they want to be able to buy a burger, we'll sell a burger."

Conclusion

McDonald's is known for being a global company, but it doesn't rush into innovation without doing its homework first.

For the McPlant burger, it did not pass the test in California before a national roll out.

The company has learned from past mistakes and focused on developing new products that are designed to appeal to its core customers. And it is not a plant-based burger, for now.

