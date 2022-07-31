McDonald's Quietly Ends This Burger After Sales Weren't High Enough in California

Let's Eat LA

Why McDonald's Burger Experiment Came Crashing Down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TyHAa_0gyqPnvt00
McDonalds has pulled the plug on the McPlantImage: visual karsa /unsplahs

(Los Angeles, CA) - McxDonald's has confirmed that its McPlant burger will be pulled from the menu.

After almost two years of testing the McPlant, McDonald's confirmed on Thursday that it has ended its expanded test of the product in the US.

The burger was tested in California and Texas, but it was pulled off the menu before the end of the year due to low sales.

McDonald's started testing the plant-based burger in 2021 and found that it had success with customers, but apparently not enough to sustain on a national scale.

McDonald's has had a hard time selling their McPlant burger

Not surprisingly, low sales were the main reason why McDonald's decided to pull the product from the market.

According to an analyst at J.P. Morgan, Ken Goldman who told in a note, employees from various locations told him that the plant-based burger had been removed from the menu.

Although the McPlant was successful in some European markets, low sales were the main reason why McDonald's decided to pull the product from the market.

McDonald's' new McPlant burger has been a bit of a flop, according to analysts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X9h3b_0gyqPnvt00
McPlant burgerimage: McDonalds

The burger, which is made from plants and not animals, has been selling poorly since its launch.

Analysts noted that the company's locations in urban areas, such as San Francisco, were able to sell around 20 McPlants a day, while suburban locations were only able to sell around only 3 to 5 McPlants a day.

With the small number of McPlants being sold, the analysts noted that the company's target of 40 to 60 per day was not met.

The analysts also noted that the slow down in the production of the plant-based burger slowed down the company's operations.

This is a huge issue for a fast-food company like McDonald's, as it relies on a lot of speed to operate efficiently.

McDonalds CEO says it makes changes according to what customers like

Established in 1940, McDonald's Corporation is a fast-food company that operates in over 30 countries and serves over 69 million customers each day.

The company was founded in San Bernardino, California and in 2018 served 69 million customers in 37,855 locations.

Although McDonald's is known for its famous hamburgers and french fries, it also serves various other food items such as chicken, fish, and salads. But it has also been criticized for its unhealthiness due to the ingredients in its products.

The company's cautious approach when it came to the plant-based fast-food movement was highlighted by Chris Kempczinski, its CEO, in an interview with the New York Times last year.

"The way I approach the job today is: whatever the customer wants to buy," the CEO of McDonald's said. "If they want to buy plant-based and they want to buy enough of it, I could make my whole menu plant-based. If they want to be able to buy a burger, we'll sell a burger."

Conclusion

McDonald's is known for being a global company, but it doesn't rush into innovation without doing its homework first.

For the McPlant burger, it did not pass the test in California before a national roll out.

The company has learned from past mistakes and focused on developing new products that are designed to appeal to its core customers. And it is not a plant-based burger, for now.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# McDonalds# Fast Food# Restaurants# Lifestyle# California

Comments / 4

Published by

Bringing you the latest in lifestyle, current events and food news. Heart Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA
3523 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Taco Bell is bringing back its Mexican Pizza for good

Earlier this year, Mexican Pizza disappeared faster than you can say “Yo quiero Taco Bell.”. (Los Angeles, CA) - Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is back, and it's here to stay. Taco Bell fans who were disappointed when the company announced it would be taking its famous Mexican Pizza off of the menu can now get excited all over again.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Chipotle Is Raising Menu Prices Again. Here's What You'll Pay More For

Chipotle customers may be in for a burrito price hike again this August. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chipotle is getting pricier in August. Chipotle is hiking menu prices including fan favourite go-to Burrito Bowl as the cost of living crisis begins to take its toll.

Read full story
31 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Secret Burgers You Can Get At In-N-Out (If You Ask For Them)

Secret Menu At In-N-Out Burger: 5 Burgers You Can't Miss (And How To Order Them) (Los Angeles, CA) - The (not-so). secret menu at In-N-Out is as legendary as the California chain itself.

Read full story
148 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

The 5 Best All You Can Eat Buffets In Los Angeles County, According to Yelp

The Los Angeles County All You Can Eat Buffets That Deliver The Best Bang For Your Buck. Top 5 All You Can Eat Buffets In Los Angeles Countyistock. (Los Angeles, CA) - Are you a fan of all-you-can-eat buffets? Well, if you’re in or around Los Angeles County, then here are Yelp's top 5 All You Can Eat Buffets.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Subway Is Getting Sued Over Its Fishy '100% Tuna' Claim, Federal Judge Rules

Californian sues Subway in class action over its '100% tuna' claims. What's happening with Subway and Tuna?Adobe free stock image. (Los Angeles, CA) - In a ruling that could change the way we think about what's in our food, a judge has decided that a class-action lawsuit against Subway can proceed.

Read full story
23 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Costco CEO: Hot Dog Will Stay At $1.50. Here's Why

Costco CEO Explains Why You Won’t See Iconic Hot Dog Prices Rise. Costco CEO Explains Why You Won’t See Hot Dog Prices Riseballparkbrand / unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Costco customers are fiercely loyal to the retailer’s $1.50 hot dog combo, and for good reason: it’s a great deal!

Read full story
30 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles' Most Popular Fast-food Chain in 2022: Survey

According to this year's Top Data study, there is a clear winner in Los Angeles for most popular fast food chain in 2022. The most popular fast food in Los Angeles in 2022@thisisnando / unsplash.

Read full story
3 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

Where to Eat a Burger in Santa Barbara?

If you are craving an awesome burger and you are in Santa Barbara, there's plenty to choose from - so where do you go after a swim at the beach?. Mesa Burger Santa Barbara@mesaburgersb / Instagram.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Rihanna Donates $15 Million for Climate Change

(Los Angeles, CA) - The pop singer, Rihanna, donated $2.1 million to Los Angeles shelters during the stay at home orders. Now she is donating $15 million to small charities to help with climate change.

Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Californian Craft Brewery This Year?

(Los Angeles, California) - This craft brewer is the best in California this year, according to the annual list from the US Brewers Association. Sierra Nevada Brewing snagged the top spot in California and number three nationally, according to the Brewers Association, which represents over 5.400 small and independent craft breweries.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The 5 Fried Chicken Food Chains Los Angeles Loves the Most?

(Los Angeles, CA) - There's no doubt that Los Angeles loves its fried chicken chain restaurants. According to the Top Agency Fried Chicken Report, fried chicken businesses have fared better than other fast-food establishments during a tough 2020 trading year for restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is Japanese Fried Chicken Taking Over Los Angeles?

If you love fried chicken, have you tasted Japanese fried chicken?. Japanese fried chicken is better known as Karaage chicken. Karaage chicken has a crispy exterior and succulent flesh on the interior. The meal is available as a main course or as an appetiser, but it's tough to stop at just a few pieces of this (ahem, to use a well-known expression) finger-licking chicken.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

60 Years of Breakfast Burrito History in Los Angeles

Lucky Boy has been in business since 1961. And if you're looking for a brunch in Pasadena, this is the place to go. Their most popular item being the Breakfast Burrito filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, sausages, potatoes, and bacon and satisfies by its sheer size.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The 5 Wealthiest People in Los Angeles in 2021: The Numbers

The Five Wealthiest People in Los Angeles in 2021Arno Senoner / Unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - The rich get richer, right? Well, for this list of the wealthiest people in Los Angeles in 2021, that's not the full story.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Reasons To Visit Donut Fest Los Angeles

(Los Angeles, CA) Who doesn't love a good donut? Los Angeles is home to some of the best donuts in the country. If you love the donut life, then this event is for you. Donut Fest is where we find our favorite donuts and guests can simply enjoy a Sunday Funday while sampling donuts, enjoying beer, coffeeElisa Kerschbaumer / unsplash.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Why You Need To Know This Juicy Birria Taco in Los Angeles

(Los Angeles, CA) - There are many taco joints out there promising the best birria in Los Angeles, so how do you know who is telling the truth?. For a tortilla swimming in red sauce or those bottomless crispy cheese tacos we all love, it looks too good to be true. Many times it is.

Read full story
14 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Iconic Diner In Los Angeles That Has Been Serving The Most Classic Burgers Since 1947

Legendary burger counter in Los Angeles@applepan / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - Not much has changed at the landmark restaurant since 1947. The Apple Pan serves loyal customers who hover for a seat at the always busy U-shaped counter. And it’s still going strong.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Why These Mouthwatering Chocolate Chip Cookies Are An LA Favorite

This Gas Station Store Has Some of the Most Mouthwatering Chocolate Chip Cookies In Los Angeles. Zooies Chocolate Chip Cookies in Los Angeles@zooies / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - On a warm Los Angeles afternoon, at a Gas Station on National Boulevard, a man carrying a wad of cash and some lottery tickets smiled, “Great cookies, right?”

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Outrageous Burgers in Los Angeles for Ultimate All-Out Indulgence

Here's a list of possibly the biggest and tastiest burgers in Los Angeles, some of which may be surprising. Hawkins House of Burgers, Watts Los AngelesPhoto credit: Hawkins House of Burgers website.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy