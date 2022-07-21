L.A.'s Answer To The Wacky Ice Cream Scene

Is this the most outrageous ice cream in Los Angeles? @little.damage / Instagram

(Los Angeles, California) - Sick of downing ‘plain' ice creams? Want to try something new? Well, Little Damage charcoal ice creams are for you.

Ever since the charcoal waffle cone was first introduced at Little Damage, it's been a hit.

The charcoal cone might sound odd and it definitely will seem surprising when you catch the gothic ice cream, but it's just one of the shop's flaming flavors.

Little Damage: How One Woman Defeated Her Inner Ice Cream Monster

Jenny, aka Jenny Damage, is the owner and concept maker of Little Damage, had grown up as an ice cream lover.

During an interview with Downtown Weekly, Jenny said that she would often fulfill her craving by eating a single scoop of ice cream a day.

However, her love for ice cream was threatened by a condition known as lactose intolerance. Look out lactose intolerance!

Jenny, the owner and concept maker of Little Damage, has fought her way through a lifelong mission to bring you ice cream that is dairy free and lower in sugar.

Jenny studied her dietary condition and worked on a light recipe that tasted delicious while targeted at people who suffer from lactose intolerance —and decided to fill that void herself.

A Pink Ice Cream Collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly

Little Damage is a soft-serve ice-cream store known for its signature charcoal cones and rotating list of unique flavors. It’s located on the corner of Spring and 7th Streets in the Los Angeles Historic Core.

Recently they collaborated with band (and famously pink-haired) Machine Gun Kelly.

The limited edition pink cone is called 'Life In Pink' is a delicious pink vanilla soft serve and is now finished but keep your eye on future famous ice-cream partnerships.

The cones are made with activated charcoal for a striking effect. They’re topped with soft-serve ice cream in flavors that are constantly rotating, though are chosen to pop vividly against the dark cones.

The flavors change daily using local ingredients supplied by organic dairy farmers. Recent flavors include:

Life In Pink

Kiki & Cream

Coco Loko

Black Horchata

Regularly reappearing varieties include lemon velvet, almond charcoal, and the shop’s original flavor, which is a secret but has been described as “like a chocolate-covered candy bar” by customers.

Little Damage Los Angeles 700 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Have you tried this - or do you prefer the classic ice-creams?

