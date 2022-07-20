Subway Is Getting Sued Over Its Fishy '100% Tuna' Claim, Federal Judge Rules

Californian sues Subway in class action over its '100% tuna' claims

(Los Angeles, CA) - In a ruling that could change the way we think about what's in our food, a judge has decided that a class-action lawsuit against Subway can proceed.

U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar ruled the sandwich chain misled customers by claiming its tuna sandwiches were "100 percent tuna."

Subway & Tuna: Tuna What?

The class-action suit was filed by Nilima Amin who lives in California.

According to Amin's complaint, a marine biologist from UCLA looked into 20 samples of tuna products from 20 different Subway restaurants and found “no detectable tuna DNA sequences whatsoever.”

According to The Washington Post, Subway asked a federal judge to throw out the case but they were denied.

Judge Rules That Subway's '100% Tuna' Claims Are Misleading

Subway argued that cross-contact with other ingredients was responsible for the lack of DNA found in their products, but U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar dismissed Subway's claim:

“Although it is possible that Subway’s explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product,” ruled U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar.

The Federal Court Judge also stated that it isn't clear if consumers expect the company to maintain the same level of cross-contact with its ingredients as they do with other restaurants' offerings.

“While we obviously understand the Court is required to accept the plaintiff’s claims as true at the pleadings stage of the case, the fact is plaintiff’s claims are not true. Subway tuna is tuna,” Mark C. Goodman, a lawyer for Subway said in a statement to the Washington Post. “We look forward to vindicating Subway once the Court is able to consider the evidence and we are very confident that judgment will be entered for Subway on each of the plaintiff’s claims,” the statement continues.

Amin’s lawsuit against Subway 100% tuna claim alleges that:

“Consumers are consistently misled into purchasing the products for the commonly known and/or advertised benefits and characteristics of tuna when in fact no such benefits could be had, given that the products are in fact devoid of tuna,” the suit claims, noting that “independent testing has repeatedly affirmed, the products are made from anything but tuna.”

