Los Angeles, CA

Subway Is Getting Sued Over Its Fishy '100% Tuna' Claim, Federal Judge Rules

Let's Eat LA

Californian sues Subway in class action over its '100% tuna' claims

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRyYq_0glwmUVq00
What's happening with Subway and Tuna?Adobe free stock image

(Los Angeles, CA) - In a ruling that could change the way we think about what's in our food, a judge has decided that a class-action lawsuit against Subway can proceed.

U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar ruled the sandwich chain misled customers by claiming its tuna sandwiches were "100 percent tuna."

Subway & Tuna: Tuna What?

The class-action suit was filed by Nilima Amin who lives in California.

According to Amin's complaint, a marine biologist from UCLA looked into 20 samples of tuna products from 20 different Subway restaurants and found “no detectable tuna DNA sequences whatsoever.”

According to The Washington Post, Subway asked a federal judge to throw out the case but they were denied.

Judge Rules That Subway's '100% Tuna' Claims Are Misleading

Subway argued that cross-contact with other ingredients was responsible for the lack of DNA found in their products, but U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar dismissed Subway's claim:

“Although it is possible that Subway’s explanations are the correct ones, it is also possible that these allegations refer to ingredients that a reasonable consumer would not reasonably expect to find in a tuna product,” ruled U.S. District Court Judge Jon S. Tigar.

The Federal Court Judge also stated that it isn't clear if consumers expect the company to maintain the same level of cross-contact with its ingredients as they do with other restaurants' offerings.

“While we obviously understand the Court is required to accept the plaintiff’s claims as true at the pleadings stage of the case, the fact is plaintiff’s claims are not true. Subway tuna is tuna,” Mark C. Goodman, a lawyer for Subway said in a statement to the Washington Post. “We look forward to vindicating Subway once the Court is able to consider the evidence and we are very confident that judgment will be entered for Subway on each of the plaintiff’s claims,” the statement continues.

Amin’s lawsuit against Subway 100% tuna claim alleges that:

“Consumers are consistently misled into purchasing the products for the commonly known and/or advertised benefits and characteristics of tuna when in fact no such benefits could be had, given that the products are in fact devoid of tuna,” the suit claims, noting that “independent testing has repeatedly affirmed, the products are made from anything but tuna.”

What do you think about this?

Does the ingredients in your subway matter to you? Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Fast Food# Subway# Restaurants# Money

Comments / 16

Published by

Bringing you the latest in lifestyle, current events and food news. Heart Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA
2917 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Los Angeles, CA

5 Secret Burgers You Can Get At In-N-Out (If You Ask For Them)

Secret Menu At In-N-Out Burger: 5 Burgers You Can't Miss (And How To Order Them) (Los Angeles, CA) - The (not-so). secret menu at In-N-Out is as legendary as the California chain itself.

Read full story
84 comments

The 5 Best All You Can Eat Buffets In Los Angeles County, According to Yelp

The Los Angeles County All You Can Eat Buffets That Deliver The Best Bang For Your Buck. Top 5 All You Can Eat Buffets In Los Angeles Countyistock. (Los Angeles, CA) - Are you a fan of all-you-can-eat buffets? Well, if you’re in or around Los Angeles County, then here are Yelp's top 5 All You Can Eat Buffets.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Costco CEO: Hot Dog Will Stay At $1.50. Here's Why

Costco CEO Explains Why You Won’t See Iconic Hot Dog Prices Rise. Costco CEO Explains Why You Won’t See Hot Dog Prices Riseballparkbrand / unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Costco customers are fiercely loyal to the retailer’s $1.50 hot dog combo, and for good reason: it’s a great deal!

Read full story
22 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles' Most Popular Fast-food Chain in 2022: Survey

According to this year's Top Data study, there is a clear winner in Los Angeles for most popular fast food chain in 2022. The most popular fast food in Los Angeles in 2022@thisisnando / unsplash.

Read full story
3 comments
Santa Barbara, CA

Where to Eat a Burger in Santa Barbara?

If you are craving an awesome burger and you are in Santa Barbara, there's plenty to choose from - so where do you go after a swim at the beach?. Mesa Burger Santa Barbara@mesaburgersb / Instagram.

Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Rihanna Donates $15 Million for Climate Change

(Los Angeles, CA) - The pop singer, Rihanna, donated $2.1 million to Los Angeles shelters during the stay at home orders. Now she is donating $15 million to small charities to help with climate change.

Read full story
10 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Best Californian Craft Brewery This Year?

(Los Angeles, California) - This craft brewer is the best in California this year, according to the annual list from the US Brewers Association. Sierra Nevada Brewing snagged the top spot in California and number three nationally, according to the Brewers Association, which represents over 5.400 small and independent craft breweries.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Ten Last-Minute Christmas Ideas Under $20 You Can Pick Up in Los Angeles

Are you rushing home to Los Angeles faster than Bruce Willis in Die Hard and are running out of time, money, and ideas? Don't stress! We all know the holiday season may look a little different this year. Here are last-minute gift ideas you can pick up on your way home from convenience stores or airports.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The Local Los Angeles Olive Oil Cake As Seen on Instagram

​​Are looking for a special cake for the holiday season? Do you want to know more about the cake loved by Kim Kardashian and all over Instagram? Do you live in Los Angeles or nearby?

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The 5 Fried Chicken Food Chains Los Angeles Loves the Most?

(Los Angeles, CA) - There's no doubt that Los Angeles loves its fried chicken chain restaurants. According to the Top Agency Fried Chicken Report, fried chicken businesses have fared better than other fast-food establishments during a tough 2020 trading year for restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is Japanese Fried Chicken Taking Over Los Angeles?

If you love fried chicken, have you tasted Japanese fried chicken?. Japanese fried chicken is better known as Karaage chicken. Karaage chicken has a crispy exterior and succulent flesh on the interior. The meal is available as a main course or as an appetiser, but it's tough to stop at just a few pieces of this (ahem, to use a well-known expression) finger-licking chicken.

Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Three Huge Burgers You Need To Know in Los Angeles

There are so many fantastic burgers in Los Angeles. It may be difficult to eat your way through the biggest burgers in Los Angeles. This list will help you make a good start. (Los Angeles, CA) - We've got a list of the biggest and most delicious burgers in Los Angeles.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

60 Years of Breakfast Burrito History in Los Angeles

Lucky Boy has been in business since 1961. And if you're looking for a brunch in Pasadena, this is the place to go. Their most popular item being the Breakfast Burrito filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, sausages, potatoes, and bacon and satisfies by its sheer size.

Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The 5 Wealthiest People in Los Angeles in 2021: The Numbers

The Five Wealthiest People in Los Angeles in 2021Arno Senoner / Unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - The rich get richer, right? Well, for this list of the wealthiest people in Los Angeles in 2021, that's not the full story.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

5 Reasons To Visit Donut Fest Los Angeles

(Los Angeles, CA) Who doesn't love a good donut? Los Angeles is home to some of the best donuts in the country. If you love the donut life, then this event is for you. Donut Fest is where we find our favorite donuts and guests can simply enjoy a Sunday Funday while sampling donuts, enjoying beer, coffeeElisa Kerschbaumer / unsplash.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Why You Need To Know This Juicy Birria Taco in Los Angeles

(Los Angeles, CA) - There are many taco joints out there promising the best birria in Los Angeles, so how do you know who is telling the truth?. For a tortilla swimming in red sauce or those bottomless crispy cheese tacos we all love, it looks too good to be true. Many times it is.

Read full story
14 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Iconic Diner In Los Angeles That Has Been Serving The Most Classic Burgers Since 1947

Legendary burger counter in Los Angeles@applepan / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - Not much has changed at the landmark restaurant since 1947. The Apple Pan serves loyal customers who hover for a seat at the always busy U-shaped counter. And it’s still going strong.

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Why These Mouthwatering Chocolate Chip Cookies Are An LA Favorite

This Gas Station Store Has Some of the Most Mouthwatering Chocolate Chip Cookies In Los Angeles. Zooies Chocolate Chip Cookies in Los Angeles@zooies / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - On a warm Los Angeles afternoon, at a Gas Station on National Boulevard, a man carrying a wad of cash and some lottery tickets smiled, “Great cookies, right?”

Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Outrageous Burgers in Los Angeles for Ultimate All-Out Indulgence

Here's a list of possibly the biggest and tastiest burgers in Los Angeles, some of which may be surprising. Hawkins House of Burgers, Watts Los AngelesPhoto credit: Hawkins House of Burgers website.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy