Costco CEO: Hot Dog Will Stay At $1.50. Here's Why

Costco CEO Explains Why You Won’t See Iconic Hot Dog Prices Rise

(Los Angeles, CA) - Costco customers are fiercely loyal to the retailer’s $1.50 hot dog combo, and for good reason: it’s a great deal!

However, you might be surprised to hear what happened when Costco’s current CEO, Craig Jelnek, told CNBC that the company was thinking about raising its famous price.



That’s right—for a short time, Costco was considering raising their iconic hot dog price from its inflation-beating $1.50.

Costco CEO discusses change to $1.50 hot dog and coke deal

The company's CEO Craig Jelinek told CNBC on Monday that the price of the combo won't increase anytime soon, as he doesn't want to raise it "until we have to."

He also said that he wouldn't raise it unless he was forced to by rising food costs—which are already hitting record highs, even for wholesalers like Costco.

Bob Nelson, Costco’s SVP finance assured analysts and investors that the price would remain the same. As reported in Forbes, Bob Nelson said:

“The price, when we introduced the hot dog and soda combo in the mid ‘80s, was $1.50, the price today is $1.50, and we have no plans to increase the price at this time.”

Costco's Iconic Hot Dog

The iconic combo has been selling for $1.50 since it first arrived in the mid-1980s —even though the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ inflation calculator says the same dog-and-soda deal is worth more than $4 today.

CEO Craig Jelinek once suggested raising the price, but in a now-legendary exchange, co-founder Jim Sinegal told him to keep his paws off Costco's beloved frankfurters.

Instead of increasing prices, Costco switched from Hebrew National franks to making its own Kirkland Signature brand hot dogs at a plant in Los Angeles, California.

How the hot dog and drink deal won

Jelinek once suggested raising the price, but in a now-legendary exchange, co-founder Jim Sinegal shut him down quickly, and CNBC reports he allegedly told Jelinek as a joke:

"If you raise (the price of) the effing hot dog, I will kill you."

Reportedly, Sinegal went on to say to CNBC:

“We are known for that hot dog. That’s something you don’t mess with.”

The original $1.50 deal debuted in 1985 as part of an effort by co-founder Jim Sinegal to make shopping at Costco feel like more than just buying groceries.

Conclusion

Costco fans rejoice: $1.50 hot dog and soda deal is here to stay!

The $1.50 hot dog has become one of the most beloved deals in all of retailing.

In 2019, the wholesaler sold 151 million dog-and-drink combos for $1.50, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. Even though inflation is soaring, there's still a hot dog deal at a price that is right for millions of Costco customers.

