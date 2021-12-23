Ten Last-Minute Christmas Ideas Under $20 You Can Pick Up in Los Angeles

Let's Eat LA

Are you rushing home to Los Angeles faster than Bruce Willis in Die Hard and are running out of time, money, and ideas? Don't stress! We all know the holiday season may look a little different this year. Here are last-minute gift ideas you can pick up on your way home from convenience stores or airports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pVgPV_0dUMGygi00
Last Minute Xmas Gift ideas Los AngelesAnn Danilina / Unsplash

All of these gift ideas have one person in mind: on-the-go for busy people flying or driving home to make it before the dinner is on the table. Even a frantic person can find most of these gifts under $20, some a lot less. They are easy to see and don't take long to buy. Perfectly quick if you have a turkey dinner is waiting for you at home, and you're already late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHywn_0dUMGygi00
Driving home for Christmas in Los AngelesDevin Avery / Unsplash

1. For the Man With Everything: Socks

Okay, hear me out. I know socks are the most predictable gift for men at Christmas time. But they are the most popular stocking filler around the country for a reason. It's because everyone needs more socks—all the time. Most people have a cupboard of one sock and missing the other. (Where do they go?). Bonus points for novelty socks for a little extra Christmas cheer.

Try: Sox World, 1360 E 17th St, Los Angeles, CA 90021

2. For the Relative You Have Not Seen in a Decade: Soap Gift Packs

Many chemists put together a special Christmas gift pack of soap at this time of year, which sometimes includes a matching moisturizer. What’s so great about a gift pack of soap is it is already wrapped for you. They can be simple Nivea gift packs or more fancy French ones. There is plenty of choice under $20. Grab n’ go.

Try: Soap Plant, 4633 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027

3.For the Style-Conscious Teenager: Face Masks

At least one thing has improved this year, and that’s the variety of face masks you can now buy. There are funny face masks for kids, as well as tastefully floral ones for women. A multi-colored pack could be a good buy, too. Today, you can not have enough face masks at home. It’s the new one-thing always getting lost.

Try: Target, 735 Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017

4. For the Wanderlust Relative: Luggage Scale

Spare a thought for people who love to travel. They’ve had one of the worst years on record. One thing they do like is gadgets. Many airports sell excellent gadgets for travelers that just can’t be found anywhere else. An electronic luggage scale will be appreciated for its gadget-value and travel geekiness.

Try: Duty Free Airport Stores, LAX

5. For the Budding Writer: A Notebook

If you have a relative who loves to write and take notes, a beautiful journal is an excellent gift. There are many to choose from nowadays in book stores and newsagent. It’s an easy gift to find and will always be appreciated, from a fancy Moleskine to a pretty-colored hardback journal.

Try: Target, 735 Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017

6. For the Joker in the Family: A Coffee Mug

Don’t overlook mugs for Christmas. Whether they are Christmas ones or not. There are some hilarious ones out there, along with the usual “Best Dad in the World.” Much like socks, it’s not as boring as it sounds. Everyone appreciates a new mug to drink coffee in the morning. Especially if they raise a smile. Bonus? Mugs are easy to carry with you home and are usually gift wrapped at the counter.

Try: Starbucks, Los Angeles Stores

7. For the Cool Heads in the Family: A Woolen Hat

Who doesn’t want their head to stay warm in winter? A woolen beanie is a great gift idea and, don’t worry, because they stretch, they will fit nearly any size of the head. If they have a matching scarf, it could make a set. Woolen hats are always being lost at this time of year. Your gift could be perfect timing.

Try: Target, 735 Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017

8. For the Tweens: A Pack of Cards (Real Cards, Not Online)

You can find a pack of cards at most airports and convenience stores. But why would I suggest a pack of cards for the under 13s? For today's under 13s, cards are quite a novelty. Mostly only played on TV shows today. Unless they are taught how to play, they will never learn. The classic games such as Bridge and Poker are better learned when you are younger, too. Plus, the parents will be happy the kids are off the screen for an hour or two.

Try: Staples, 21825 Erwin St, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

9. For New Year's Day: A Spiced Coffee Pack From Your Local Coffee Chop

Thinking ahead to the new year, a special coffee is a good choice for the family's connoisseur. There are many new coffee flavors, even in supermarkets, although some coffee shops also may sell their propriety blend for you to take home. They can also be quite local to your area, which makes it even more special. A packet of local, Christmas blend of coffee is a good value gift and will be cherished the morning after New Year's Eve.

Try: Local Coffee shops in Los Angeles

10. For the Reader in the Family: A Good Book

On the one hand, this is quite easy to find if you are in a rush and need to quickly pick up a gift. However, if you do not know your recipient's taste in books, this could also be quite tricky. Steer clear of political books or current affairs unless you want to have arguments over the dinner table all holidays.

Try: Barnes & Noble 210 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210, or Duty-Free Shops LAX

Sure, you may need to ask someone to wrap a little paper around them in the store, but it’s better to arrive with something rather than nothing. You will not forgive yourself and perhaps never be forgiven!

The good thing is you actually made it home. Congratulations! With all the travel disruptions and pandemic problems this year, that's an achievement in itself. You can now relax and enjoy this very unusual holiday season we find ourselves having this year.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
HolidayGiftsLifestyleLos AngelesShopping

Comments / 0

Published by

Bringing you the latest in lifestyle, current events and food news. Heart Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA
2257 followers

More from Let's Eat LA

Los Angeles, CA

The Local Los Angeles Olive Oil Cake As Seen on Instagram

​​Are looking for a special cake for the holiday season? Do you want to know more about the cake loved by Kim Kardashian and all over Instagram? Do you live in Los Angeles or nearby?

Read full story

The 5 Fried Chicken Food Chains Los Angeles Loves the Most?

(Los Angeles, CA) - There's no doubt that Los Angeles loves its fried chicken chain restaurants. According to the Top Agency Fried Chicken Report, fried chicken businesses have fared better than other fast-food establishments during a tough 2020 trading year for restaurants.

Read full story
4 comments

Is Japanese Fried Chicken Taking Over Los Angeles?

If you love fried chicken, have you tasted Japanese fried chicken?. Japanese fried chicken is better known as Karaage chicken. Karaage chicken has a crispy exterior and succulent flesh on the interior. The meal is available as a main course or as an appetiser, but it's tough to stop at just a few pieces of this (ahem, to use a well-known expression) finger-licking chicken.

Read full story
6 comments

Three Huge Burgers You Need To Know in Los Angeles

There are so many fantastic burgers in Los Angeles. It may be difficult to eat your way through the biggest burgers in Los Angeles. This list will help you make a good start. (Los Angeles, CA) - We've got a list of the biggest and most delicious burgers in Los Angeles.

Read full story
4 comments

60 Years of Breakfast Burrito History in Los Angeles

Lucky Boy has been in business since 1961. And if you're looking for a brunch in Pasadena, this is the place to go. Their most popular item being the Breakfast Burrito filled with scrambled eggs, cheese, sausages, potatoes, and bacon and satisfies by its sheer size.

Read full story
4 comments

The 5 Wealthiest People in Los Angeles in 2021: The Numbers

The Five Wealthiest People in Los Angeles in 2021Arno Senoner / Unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - The rich get richer, right? Well, for this list of the wealthiest people in Los Angeles in 2021, that's not the full story.

Read full story
12 comments

Hike to a 15-Foot High Pumpkin - Only One Hour Drive From Los Angeles

Get in the Halloween spirit this weekend with this easy hike only one hour from Los Angeles. Pumpkin Rock One Hour From Los Angeles@pumpkinrock_norco / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you are in a spooky mood, then you can not get more spooky than seeing a 15-foot high Pumpkin Rock as you drive along the highway from Los Angeles to Norco.

Read full story

5 Reasons To Visit Donut Fest Los Angeles

(Los Angeles, CA) Who doesn't love a good donut? Los Angeles is home to some of the best donuts in the country. If you love the donut life, then this event is for you. Donut Fest is where we find our favorite donuts and guests can simply enjoy a Sunday Funday while sampling donuts, enjoying beer, coffeeElisa Kerschbaumer / unsplash.

Read full story

Why You Need To Know This Juicy Birria Taco in Los Angeles

(Los Angeles, CA) - There are many taco joints out there promising the best birria in Los Angeles, so how do you know who is telling the truth?. For a tortilla swimming in red sauce or those bottomless crispy cheese tacos we all love, it looks too good to be true. Many times it is.

Read full story
14 comments

The Iconic Diner In Los Angeles That Has Been Serving The Most Classic Burgers Since 1947

Legendary burger counter in Los Angeles@applepan / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - Not much has changed at the landmark restaurant since 1947. The Apple Pan serves loyal customers who hover for a seat at the always busy U-shaped counter. And it’s still going strong.

Read full story

Why These Mouthwatering Chocolate Chip Cookies Are An LA Favorite

This Gas Station Store Has Some of the Most Mouthwatering Chocolate Chip Cookies In Los Angeles. Zooies Chocolate Chip Cookies in Los Angeles@zooies / Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - On a warm Los Angeles afternoon, at a Gas Station on National Boulevard, a man carrying a wad of cash and some lottery tickets smiled, “Great cookies, right?”

Read full story

Outrageous Burgers in Los Angeles for Ultimate All-Out Indulgence

Here's a list of possibly the biggest and tastiest burgers in Los Angeles, some of which may be surprising. Hawkins House of Burgers, Watts Los AngelesPhoto credit: Hawkins House of Burgers website.

Read full story
6 comments

The Largest Cacti Collection in the World: The Desert Garden and Its Many Cacti and Succulents in Los Angeles County

A haven of peace and beauty in the heart of Los Angeles County, the desert plants are equally diverse — from cacti as tall as two-story houses to low-growing succulents and flowering bulbs that shine like jewels.

Read full story

Gut-busting 10+ pound sandwich challenge - but could you survive it?

Fat Sal's Fat Fatty Sandwich challenge@fatsalsdeli / Instagram. Fat Sal's Los Angeles is a gut-busting sandwich food challenge - but could you survive it?. Fat Sal's is a Los Angeles sandwich shop that offers pretty big sandwiches. They could be described as monster sandwiches.

Read full story
1 comments

102-Year-Old Ice Cream Parlour in Los Angeles Is a Cool Blast From the Past

Established in 1919, this quintessential ice-cream parlor in Los Angeles boasts a cool, vintage atmosphere and fresh, creamy ice cream. The best vintage ice cream parlor in Los Angeles@fosselmansicecreamco / Instagram.

Read full story
7 comments

Top Dog for Korean Hot Dogs: An American Favorite With A Korean Twist in Los Angeles

So, is it a corn dog? Is it a hotdog? What you need to know about this Korean street food in Los Angeles this summer. Top Dog is a hot dog that has been infused with Korean flavors in Los Angeles@topdog_us / Instagram.

Read full story
1 comments

The Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles Seats Only 10 Guests

What is the most expensive restaurant in Los Angeles?Huy Phan / Pexels. The price tag is hefty, but then again, this is the most expensive restaurant in Los Angeles. It's a sushi bar with just 10 seats nightly. And it is consistently ranked among the best in the world.

Read full story
35 comments

The Smallest Bar in LA County Has the Biggest Character

The smallest bar in Los Angeles and the third smallest bar in the country. Only seven stools for patrons to sit around the bar. Old-school bartenders make a strong dirty martini.

Read full story
5 comments

European Style Cinnamon Dough Icecream in Venice Los Angeles

Do you love ice cream? Do you love the beach? Do you want to try something new and exciting?. Well, here's a great place in Los Angeles that has it all. Turn Dough at Venice Beach Los AngelesPhotoe credit: Turn Dough website.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy