The Local Los Angeles Olive Oil Cake As Seen on Instagram

​​Are looking for a special cake for the holiday season? Do you want to know more about the cake loved by Kim Kardashian and all over Instagram? Do you live in Los Angeles or nearby?

Then read on.

Instagram Famous Cake in Los Angeles Carter Moorse / Unsplash

This local Los Angeles cake is truly “Instagram famous”.

Although the Kardashian family were some of the first people to show their love for the BombAss Olive Oil Cake, other famous people, such as Addison Rae and Chrissy Teigen are posting on their Instagram Stories how they love the powdered baked cake with a twig of rosemary.

It seems cake designers are really catching on to the idea that an eye-catching cake is something that will garner more attention on social media.

Made in Los Angeles: what is the olive oil cake?

Although some may associate the name of olive oil cake with a heavy, rich, and overly greasy dessert, this BombAss olive oil cake is light, airy, and delicious.

There is no dairy in the cake, and they can also make them gluten-free.

If you're all about aesthetics, the exterior of this olive oil cake with rosemary might have caught your attention.

The cake is moist and spongy inside, but if you're hungry and looking to partake in the pretty outer presentation, then this treat is for you.

The ingredients are Extra Virgin Olive Oil, flour (gluten-free or regular), fresh-squeezed oranges, orange zest, vanilla, sugar, eggs, baking powder, baking soda.

As for most cakes, these ingredients don't tell the total story: the taste is a lot more than a sum of its parts.

Where to buy in Los Angeles

The Instagram-famous cake can only be bought in Los Angeles (it will not ship) at Little House Confections.

The Cake was originally a project by two Los Angeles residents, Liz Roth and Jaymie Wisneski, who lost their employment last year in interior design and production during the stay-at-home orders.

They imagined they'd make 30 cakes and donate $100 to charity.

However, the cake duo could not predict how popular these cakes would become on social media, especially when the doyennes of Instagram, the Kardashian family, got involved.

The Little House Confessions website explains how they started the bakery:

Little House Confections was born in Los Angeles in April 2020 as a charitable campaign to raise money and awareness during COVID-19 for Covenant House of California. With an outpouring of community support, the little olive oil cake that could quickly blossomed into a fully functioning bakery.

You will be glad to know they kept the original pledge from the beginning and every month they contribute a part of their sales to a chosen charity.

You can find the BombAss Olive Oil Cake in Los Angeles for pick up (and delivery):

Little House Confections

8022 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles CA 90048

(323) 982-8891

Enjoy!