Three Huge Burgers You Need To Know in Los Angeles

There are so many fantastic burgers in Los Angeles. It may be difficult to eat your way through the biggest burgers in Los Angeles. This list will help you make a good start.

Some of which may be surprising, some of which you have recommended to me here on Newsbreak, others of which you can thank us for later.

Oh, and there are fries. If you can find the space: These are monster burgers.

#1 Hawkins House of Burgers

The leaning tower of Watts Photo credit: Hawkins House of Burgers website

Hawkins House of Burgers in Watts, according to your comments on my posts, is the biggest and finest burger in Los Angeles. Thank you, it was a huge tip.

It's simple to agree with you: the burgers are created with hormone- and antibiotic-free free, never frozen meat - Angus beef, Jennie O turkey, and Foster Farms chicken.

Because everything is prepared fresh, call ahead to prevent the cooking while you wait. People flock here from all over the country for their burgers, and it's easy to understand why.

Hawkins House of Burgers 11603 Slater St Los Angeles, CA 90059

#2 Easy Street Burgers

Easy Street Burgers Los Angeles @easystreetburgers / Los Angeles

Food is served swiftly, so there's no need to avoid it when it appears to be packed, which it is on weekends.

This smash burger type features chargrilled beef, onions, cheese, mustard, and an outstanding special sauce.The standard fries are also crispy. Double patties should be the bare minimum! Request more pickles.

They are located in the parking lot on the corner of Western and Romaine and are open from 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Easy Street Burgers 1000 N Western Ave Los Angeles, CA 90029

#3 The Fix Burger

Rodeo burger The Fix Los Angeles @easystreetburgers / Los Angeles

This Los Feliz burger joint delivers incredible huge burgers, such as the Rodeo Burger, which features a perfectly cooked patty atop a brioche bun, homemade onion rings, 1/2 pound of high-quality Angus, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and mayo. The sauces they provide you for dipping your fries in are all fantastic.

The sizes are massive, so if you're not really hungry, I wouldn't get big fries since you could wind up with leftovers - but the garlic fries and Oreo milkshake are both delicious.

Yes, I said Oreo milkshake!

The Fix Burger 2520 Hyperion Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027

Have you tried any of these massive burgers? We'd love to know your favorite burger joins in Los Angeles.

