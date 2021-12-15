New Restaurant Concept Featuring Wood-Fired Grill and Bold Flavors Coming To Texas Early 2022

Award-winning Firebirds Wood Fired Grill makes its entry into Texas at Alliance Town Center

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is opening at Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth late January/early February and is currently hiring. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Prepare your tastebuds, DFW. An American restaurant concept new to Texas is coming late January/early February to Alliance Town Center, Hillwood’s 900-acre master-planned community in north Fort Worth’s AllianceTexas development. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill features an authentic wood-fired grill that masters aged, hand-cut steaks and fresh sustainable seafood. One of its showcasing attributes is its dramatically lit FIREBAR® that offers an array of signature cocktails, select wines, local craft beer selections, seasonal drink specials and unique Bar Bites.

Firebirds, which will be located at 2900 Amador Drive in north Fort Worth, is currently hiring 100+ talented team members for all positions at https://firebirdsinternational.com/careers. In addition, Firebirds currently has an on-site presence where prospective team members can meet in person.

“We are delighted to bring Firebirds Wood Fired Grill to Texas,” said CEO Steve Kislow. “After careful deliberation and research, we know that Fort Worth’s vibrant culture and authenticity aligns perfectly with our values and deep sense of community,” Kislow added.

With a variety of dishes from fire-grilled steaks, seafood, half-pound burgers, chicken and ribs, to handmade appetizers, daily made soups, hearty salads and mouthwatering shareable desserts, the contemporary-polished restaurant is known for its bold flavors, seasonal food quality ingredients, and moderate prices.

“Expanding our culinary offerings, it is exciting to have Firebirds launch its first Texas-based location within Alliance Town Center, our premier dining and entertainment destination in north Fort Worth,” said Mark Miller, senior vice president of retail development at Hillwood. “Known for its high-quality food, ambiance and top-rated service, Firebirds will most certainly enhance the north Fort Worth restaurant scene and provide an atmosphere that is perfectly suited for business or casual dining.”

Firebirds’ introduction in Texas will feature a warm and hospitable ambiance. The modern design and décor include light-colored woods, charred black brick, floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed steel, contemporary light fixtures, abstract artwork and teal, orange, and red accents. The open concept provides views of the exhibition kitchen, wood-fired grill, FIREBAR® and lounge. Additionally, guests can enjoy their meals and drinks on its multi-seasonal patio. A private dining room is also available, as well as fully customizable menus for client meetings, birthdays or private dinner parties.

Gluten-sensitive menu items also are available as is an unrivaled kids’ menu certified by the National Restaurant Association’s Kids LiveWell program.

“Attention to detail is inherent in Firebirds’ DNA,” said Chef Steve Sturm, Firebirds senior vice president of food and beverage. “Our blend of fresh herbs and spices, and our unique fire-grilled specialty dishes ensure that the last bite is as mouth-watering as the first.”

Believing in more than serving top-quality food by a truly talented and trained staff, Firebirds developed an ongoing nationwide program to raise funds to find a cure for childhood cancer nearly a decade ago. It donates $1.25 from every glass of fresh-squeezed lemonade purchased at the restaurant to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. To date, Firebirds has raised more than $2.5 million.

Reservations for lunch or dinner can be made by visiting Firebirds’ website, using the OpenTable app or calling the restaurant. Guests may also call or order online ToGo curbside pickup, and delivery is available via DoorDash. Those who register for Firebirds’ Inner Circle will be the first to hear about upcoming events, promotions, new menu items and exclusive offers, as well as a gift for joining and a gift on their birthday.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Charlotte, NC-based Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is a contemporary-polished restaurant, with an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American steakhouse and seafood menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. The restaurant has been named one of ten ‘Breakout Brands’ by Nation’s Restaurant News, and the 2021 Diners’ Choice Winner awarded by OpenTable. In serving the community, Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $2.5 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh lemonade. Visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds’ Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online. For more information, please visit www.firebirdsrestaurants.com.

About AllianceTexas

AllianceTexas is an unparalleled regional success story that has transformed the North Texas economy and connected the area to global industry. Consisting of 27,000 acres, the Hillwood development is anchored by the world’s first dedicated industrial airport, Fort Worth Alliance Airport, and hosts one of the nation’s premier intermodal hubs. Today, AllianceTexas is home to 533 companies that have created more than 63,000 direct jobs and has approximately 53 million square feet of developed commercial real estate assets. The development’s cumulative impact since 1989 is an estimated $92 billion for the North Texas region. AllianceTexas boasts corporate headquarters, healthcare providers, higher education centers, shopping and entertainment destinations, and vibrant residential communities. From the newest homeowner to the most well-known of Fortune 500 companies, opportunity thrives at AllianceTexas. For additional information, please visit www.alliancetexas.com.