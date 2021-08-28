Nashville food scenes offer delivery service

NASHVILLE, TN — There are days when people are too lazy to cook or too busy with work that they forgot to eat. You are in luck because these restaurants in Nashville-Davidson County are offering food delivery straight to your home or office.

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

The famous Nashville hot chicken restaurant in Nashville is offering delivery service to those who need it. Hattie’s B Hot Chicken currently partnered up with Uber Eats will bring its famous fried hot chicken sandwich; fried hot chicken with different heat levels; sides like Pimento mac & cheese, baked beans, fries, and coleslaw. Each hot chicken is customizable on heat levels. If you are craving Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, order your hot chicken from the website.

Chauhan Ale & Masala House

Chauhan Ale & Masala House serves guests with its award-winning dish created by Chef Maneet Chauhan. The restaurant brings a new dining experience to the locals by creating an Indian dish with a combination of traditional Southern dishes. Over the year, the House has become a favorite among the locals and tourists alike. Try its Tandoori Chicken poutine, hot chicken pakoras, chicken tikka masala, pork belly, and lamb shanks. Order some meals from Chauhan Ale & Masala House here.

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe started in July 2018 with pastries and coffees menu, then the restaurant added breakfast sandwiches to its menu. Now, D’Andrews has a full lunch menu with artisanal sandwiches, gourmet shops even a build-your-own salads menu. Twice-baked croissant, orange and almond cake, chocolate chunk cookies, B.L.T lunch sandwiches, and Turkey&Bacon are some of the most recommended. D’Andrews also offer delivery service with Uber Eats.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.