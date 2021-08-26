Great outfit stores for women at Nashville's The Gulch — part 2

Unsplash/Priscilla Du Preez

NASHVILLE, TN – Being a woman means feeling like you never have enough clothes in your closet, right? So many models and colors are constantly being released which makes it even harder to resist shopping. Here are places to shop in The Gulch neighborhood for your next shopping destination.

1. Kittenish (304 11th Ave S. Nashville)

Jessie James Decker has a thing for designing clothes ever since she was a little girl, and owning a clothing line had always been her dream. Kittenish is the realization of it. She describes Kittenish as fun, flirty, playful, and sassy. These characteristics are well represented by the collection of Kittenish. Its collection is dominated by fitted dresses, tank tops, jumpsuits, and t-shirts, to reflect the "flirty and playful" of Kittenish. Kittenish also offers cosmetics, such as bronzer, eye shadow palette, and perfume.

Opening hours:

Mon - Thu: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Fri - Sat: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sun: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

2. Parish (411 11th Ave S, Nashville)

Parish is an upscale women’s clothing boutique created by celebrity stylist Claudia Robertson Fowler. Parish offers a wide selection of eccentric women’s clothes, such as, colorful patterns, prints, fringes, and modern-contemporary shoes. With bold colors and distinctive cuts, Parish’s collection is perfect to mix and match with neutral and earthy tones. Claudia Robertson Fowler is known for her 25-year career as a stylist to country music entertainers including Faith Hill, Miranda Lambert, Trisha Yearwood and Martina McBride. Parish follows Hero and the original Haven, Claudia’s Franklin-based other boutiques.

Opening hours:

Mon - Sat: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m

Sun: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

