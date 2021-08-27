Crossville's must-try Mexican restaurants – part 1

Unsplash/Herson Rodriguez

CROSSVILLE, TN – Mexican food is loved by many people. Its colorful presentation, crispy tacos, creamy guacamole and refreshing salsa are very addictive. If you are around Crossville, these are the places where you can get your favorite Mexican food.

1. Paparitos Southwest Grill (103 Cumberland Plz Crossville)

At Paparitos, you are guaranteed to have a fresh and delicious meal on every visit. The menu is unlimited because Paparitos offers a build-your-own kind of food. You start by choosing the main star of the plate, from nachos, tacos, burritos, even bowls, and more, then you can choose any toppings you want on top of it. Anything you order is made in front of you so it’s always fresh.

Opening hours:

Mon - Fri: 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sat - Sun: Closed

2. Cancun Mexican Restaurant (187 Peavine Rd Crossville)

If you come to Cancun, you should try the fajitas! It’s something Cancun is really proud of. Cancun's fajitas are prepared on a sizzling platter with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, then marinated with a special sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream, and then your choice of chicken, beef, or shrimp, or even none or all of them! Other than that, the menus are all made from scratch to maintain its freshness and give the best taste. Make sure to order Steak Fajitas, Steak Ala Milanesia, and Burrito Colorado when you visit Cancun!

Opening hours:

Mon - Thu & Sun: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday - Sat: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

3. Casa Grande (1259 Miller Ave Apt 103 Crossville)

Casa Grande offers all the famous Mexican food, such as burritos, quesadillas, fajitas, and many more. There is always a new special everyday at Casa Grande so you can always try something new on the menu, not to mention Casa Grande has many vegan options available. Casa Grande has Taco Tuesday which you can get tacos for only $0.99. Must try: Burrito Deluxe, Grande Quesadillas, and Shrimp Fajitas.

Opening hours:

Mon - Thu: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Fri - Sat: 11 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Sun: 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

