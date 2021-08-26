Dining options to have a meal or snack in Dollywood

NASHVILLE, TN — When visiting a theme park, finding the right dining spots become a problem for many families. Those problems will not occur when visiting Dollywood in the Smoky Mountains, a theme park by the Queen of Country Dolly Parton, as the choices to have meals is endless.

Aunt Granny’s Restaurant

The name Aunt Granny came from how Dolly’s nephews and nieces call her. When having a meal at Aunt Granny’s Restaurant, it will remind guests of those Sunday suppers at Grandma’s house. The restaurant offers a family-style service with options of fried chicken and fish to pot roast and city ham with sides of biscuits to cornbread that should not be miss.

Front Porch Cafe

Front Porch Cafe's inspiration came from Dolly’s favorite menu that makes up most of the menu. Her favorite food includes fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese and pork rinds for dipping. One of the menus that should not be missed from Front Porch Cafe is the meatloaf sandwich topped with mashed potatoes and green beans with gravy.

Red’s Drive-In

The inspiration for the name came from a small 1950s restaurant in Sevierville where Dolly tasted her first hamburger. The Red’s Drive-In diner offers the classic menu from hamburgers to golden crispy crinkle fries and frosty shakes.

Spotlight Bakery

The aromas of freshly baked bread will bring guests to enter the bakery and pick on something to munch on. Its pastries, cookies, and signature cinnamon rolls are a few of what Spotlight Bakery offers to its guests. Spotlight Bakery is also famous for its 25-pound apple pie that guests can order for the loved one back home and shipped complete with a Lodge Cast Iron skillet.

Those are some of the meals served in Dollywood, making the experience a fun and hassle-free one to pick where to eat when visiting the theme park.

