There With Care of Middle Tennessee assists families and children during the critical medical treatment

Annie Spratt/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – There With Care of Middle Tennessee provides essential services to families and children during the critical phase of a medical crisis. The organization serves families referred by medical agencies.

There With Care establishes a network of services and caring people to relieve the encumbrance of families. A broad range of programs providing comfort and care for the families include Transportation Program, Meal Program, Baby Essentials program, and Sibling Support program.

The Transportation Program offers gas assistance, bus passes, and Uber or Lyft rides. There With Care ensures parents can bring their children to crucial medical appointments and visit their children when they remain in-patient at the hospital.

The Meal Program can deliver non-perishable food bags and hospital bedside food bags. Many patients have a vulnerable immune system due to treatments, and parents facing obstacles to shop and keep their children protected from germs. This program aims to lessen the stress of families or parents by accommodating their food and snacks.

Baby Essentials Program provides gently used baby clothing, books, toys, car seats, strollers, cribs, and other primary items for families leaving the Neo-natal ICU. Meanwhile, the Sibling Support Program provides activity projects for patients and siblings. There are Activity Care Bags full of crafts, toys, and books for siblings. These bags allow parents to focus on their ill child while also taking care of the other children in the family.

There With Care of Middle Tennessee receives families’ referrals from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and The Children’s Hospital at TriStar Centennial.

Boedecker Foundation and The Oak Foundation take part in supporting There With Care.

