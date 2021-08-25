The Family Center works to break the cycles of childhood trauma and generate resilient community

Jessica Rockowitz/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – The Family Center aims to break multigenerational cycles of childhood trauma with a vision to realize a resilient community where all children thrive. This organization provides research-inform programs to guide families coping with trauma and moving forward with greater awareness, confidence, and a renewed hope for resilience.

The Family Center offers a wide range of comprehensive programs based on the needs of each client. The existing programs aim to actualize it include Parenting Seminars, Parenting Groups, Community Resilience, and Family Coaching.

The parenting approach impacts health, academic ability, and future success of children. Therefore, the Parenting Seminar will help parents addressing specific topics like new parents, mediation, child support, attachment theory, and many more. Child Development Professionals will guide participants thoroughly. In addition, participants can access the Peer Support and Practical Coping Skills.

The Parenting Groups focus on empowering moms, dads, and other family caregivers to be the best parents possible. The duration of the program is 1.5 hours per week for eight weeks. Participants will get the opportunities to gain practical information about child development, self-esteem, communication, stress handling, parenting styles, and behaviors management.

On the other hand, Community Resilience’s purpose is to change systems by helping professionals and advocates understand the impact of childhood trauma. Lastly, Family Coaching assists parents in understanding children and practicing positive parenting skills. Family Coaching benefits all family members by using goals specific to the family.

The partners and funders supporting The Family Service include Bellevue Exchange Club Foundation, The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, KidCentral TN, Rutherford County Correctional Work Center, and Metro Nashville Public Schools.

