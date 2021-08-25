Neighborhood Health eliminates financial barriers of low-income communities to health care

Markus Frieauff/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – United Neighborhood Health Services was established in 1976 by two volunteer clinics in Cayce Homes and south Nashville. Neighborhood Health works by eradicating financial barriers to health care of the communities.

Currently, Neighborhood Health has expanded into a network of 11 centers serving more than 31,000 patients every year and providing over 90,000 visits annually. Communities can access various services such as Medical Services, Dental Care, Behavioral Health, and Homeless Services.

Neighborhood Health provides high-quality Medical Services for the whole family, including exams, lab tests, prescriptions, and physicals for all ages. Interpretation services are available in the language of the patient’s choice. Neighborhood Health also offers patients 24 hours call line and specialty referrals.

Dental Care offers emergency or same-day care for pain, exams and x-rays, cleanings, extractions, fillings, partials, and dentures. The clinic will make referrals for specialty services. For children, the clinic encourages parents to begin dental care at the age of 2. There are sealants, fluoride, and other preventative care services for children.

Behavioral Health service provides professional counseling staff. They can assist patients suffering from depression, anxiety, or stressors in life. They can also help patients when patients have out-of-control usage of drugs or alcohol. If patients need long-term care or residential services, the clinic can make the referral.

Neighborhood Health provides care for patients experiencing homelessness at the 12 clinics available. The Downtown Clinic and Mission Clinic are focused on homeless services. These clinic sites provide comprehensive care without appointments for a better service for homeless patients.

Neighborhood Health was awarded the Joint Commission Primary Care Medical Home or PCMH certification in 2014 and was re-certified in February 2019.

