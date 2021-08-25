Rooftop Nashville provides emergency rental and mortgage assistance for underserved communities

Paul Kapischka/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Rooftop Nashville has been serving communities with emergency rental or mortgage assistance to residents of Davidson County through joint work with local congregations since 2006. From 2006 through 2020, Rooftop gained more than 40,000 applications, served over 8,000 clients, and accommodated over $3.4 million in rental, mortgage, and utility assistance.

One of the clients is George, who experienced the impact of the COVID pandemic and struggled to combat the issues. George inherited the family home in north Nashville. Before the pandemic attacks, George had a part-time job yet was not called for the whole year. However, their combined social security can cover their basic needs. George succeeded in cutting corners until both he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

A hospital stays for both caused them to fall behind on the mortgage. Their lender only provided a moratorium with a balloon payment within three months. George knew this was not the answer. Rooftop successfully paid the balance owed and ensure George and his wife can keep their family home.

The application process starts when someone applies online or by visiting Rooftop’s physical location. Applicants will receive a phone call to interview with a social worker. The social worker will refer the applicant to other area services if the application does not qualify. If the applicant meets the requirements, the social worker will gather the documents and confirm the balance with the landlord.

The Church partners of Rooftop are Antioch United Methodist Church, Belmont United Methodist Church, Brentwood United Methodist Church, Forest Hills United Methodist Church, and Nancy Webb Kelly United Methodist Church.

