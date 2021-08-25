Room In The Inn provides education and workforce programs to emphasize human development and recovery

Jed Villejo/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Room In The Inn was established in 1985 by Charles Strobel. This organization focuses on developing programs that emphasize human development and recovery through education, self-help, and work, centered in community and long-term support for communities in the Nashville area.

Currently, Room In The Inn have nearly 200 congregations from a wide variety of traditions in the Winter Shelter program. There are more than 7,000 volunteers who help approximately 1,500 men and women to access the shelter from November 1 to March 31 every season. The program provides safe patronage, warm meals, and fellowship for neighborhoods struggling with homelessness during the coldest months of the year.

In 1995, the organization launched the downtown Campus, Hope University, which offers emergency services, transitional programs, and long-term solutions to help people rebuild their lives.

In 2010, the organization built a 45,000 square foot facility which improved Room In The Inn’s capacity to thrive and promote people through programs that focus on health, education, employment, and housing.

Hope University accommodates a wide range of daily education and workforce development programming to assist participants along their journey.

Volunteers and other community partners lead most of these opportunities. The available programs include Creative Arts, Spiritual Reflection, Drug & Alcohol Recovery, Housing Class, Computer Lab & Career Center, and many more.

Last year, more than 3,100 people took part in Hope University’s Education and Workforce Development Programming. There were 2,300 hours of job training available, and 150 people found meaningful employment.

The community and corporate partners supporting Room In The Inn comprise Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute, Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle TN, Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency, Tennessee Housing Development Authority, and more.

