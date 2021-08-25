St. Luke's community house works to prevent homelessness and disrupt poverty cycles

Sean Benesh/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – St. Luke’s community house aims to foster children, families, and seniors to live their fullest by providing access to food, childcare, case management, and wraparound services. Founded by Kate Edmondson, St. Luke's started the operations in four rooms of the current house to serve families of inmates at the State Penitentiary.

This organization commits to prevent and end family homelessness and disrupt cycles of poverty. In addition, low-income families who cannot afford the childcare rising costs can access the diverse Preschool program. St. Luke’s provides a literacy-rich education to more than 100 students.

In addition, St. Luke’s offers Food Bank and Senior Services program.

St. Luke’s collaborates with Second Harvest Food Bank to prepare emergency food boxes for underserved families and individuals. Food boxes provide three meals for two days for each individual in the household. Communities must bring a photo ID, proof of address, and identification for all household members to be eligible. Food boxes are available to residents in Davidson County.

Not stopping there, St. Luke’s also works with Mother 2 Mother to distribute free diapers for low-income families.

The Senior Services comprise Mobile Meals and Senior Friends Club. The mobile meals are available on weekdays. The qualified participants to receive prepared meals are seniors aged 55 or more and adults with disabilities who live within specific West Nashville areas. Trusted and trained volunteers will deliver the meals directly to their door.

The Senior Friends Club is available on Tuesday and Thursday. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this program is temporarily postponed. The program offers weekly social and recreational opportunities for West Nashville seniors of all ages. Activities comprise shopping, lunch outings, bingo parties, crafts, group fitness classes, and more.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.