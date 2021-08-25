Salvation Army initiates Supportive Housing program to combat poverty and homelessness in Nashville

Breno Assis/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – The Salvation Army has provided pivotal social services and programs for those in need for more than 125 years. This organization works to meet the needs of the community that dynamically changed over the years.

Today, Nashville Salvation Army commits to combat poverty and prevent homelessness in the Nashville community through a generous of comprehensive programs developed to realize holistic practices to the individual’s or family’s need.

The long-term Supportive Housing programs and Life Skills training are available to support people transform from a state of crisis to independent and joyful lives. The Supportive Housing program accommodates safe housing and intensive case management for families, single women, and single men who experience chronic homelessness or are victims of abuse and neglect.

The organization’s programs attempt to keep families connected, provide housing to entire families, no matter the makeup.

The program aims to assist those experiencing homelessness in obtaining employment and the personal skills necessary to seize financial and individual stability and move to permanent housing.

Based on the Salvation Army track record, about 83% of residents enrolled in the program will preserve stable income and move into permanent housing.

In the Supportive Housing program, there are many services available, the Intensive Case Management offers participants an individualized, plan-based program to deep dive into the personal needs of each individual and family.

On the other hand, Life Skills Learning Classes will assist participants with GED tutored training, job readiness, search assistance, and financial literacy through collaboration with the Financial Empowerment Center.

Lastly, participants can access the Housing Search Assistance to gain safe and affordable housing.

