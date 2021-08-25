Stretches to help Nashvillians ease the pain from sitting too much

NASHVILLE, TN — Due to the pandemic, people often sit a lot doing their work in front of the computer and watching TV for the whole day, or sitting in the car for too long. Sitting too long can cause serious health problems like chronic back pain.

According to the National Centers for Health Statistics, more than 26 million Americans experienced frequent back pain, among the most common cause of chronic pain. A survey on 6,000 people reported that about 25 percent spent at least eight or more hours sitting down during the day, including at home, commute, or at work.

Good news Some easy stretches will help ease back pain for people who have been sitting down all day. This movement will help improve the mobility of the hip joint and reduce the pain and stiffness of the body.

Alex Diamond, DO, MPH, FAAP, FAMSSM, professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, suggests following these guidelines when stretching.

The first thing to do is warming up the muscles by walking a bit or doing gentle movements for 10 to 15 minutes, then stretch slowly and gently. Inhale deeply before each stretch and exhale during each movement. Stop when the body experiences severe pain.

These four stretches focused on the hip area, can also help the body to release the pain by doing seated glute stretch, the butterfly, half kneeling lunge, and figure eight. Follow these stretches twice for 30 seconds each. The stretches are easy to follow and help reduce back pain for people.

