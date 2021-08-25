Raphah Institute drives positive transformation through the Restorative Justice Diversion Program

Priscilla Du Preez/Unsplash

NASHVILLE, TN – Claybrooks, a police officer who recognized the limitations of the government system alone to solve the complicated challenges facing people experiencing harm, initiated the Raphah Institute. He drives the organization to engage in work around addressing misfortune and trauma.

In partnership with the prominent stakeholders, Raphah Institute launched the flagship program named the Restorative Justice Diversion Program. This program utilizes a restoration approach as an alternative for resolving felony cases in juvenile court. Since its launch, the program has supported more than 150 people in their journey towards healing and positive transformation.

In addition, the Raphah Institute offers an Early Embrace program consists of Healing Circle, Family Playgroup, and Home-Based Childcare Support Group. These sessions work towards the holistic wellbeing of young children, their families, and their communities through healing and restorative early learning practices.

Healing Circles encourage parents and caregivers to care for their health and wellbeing. Healing Circles is an opportunity for parents and caregivers to share personal challenges, family stress, generational trauma, and mental or emotional health.

The Family Playgroup engages parents or caregivers to play and learn with their young child while connecting with other parents or caregivers in their community. Here, parents can spend quality time bonding with their children, promoting their healthy development, and preparing them to be confident learners. Participants will also learn about what other community resources and programs are available to support children and families.

The Home-based Childcare Network is an opportunity for residents who care for children to access the startup funds, learning materials, and training they need to start a childcare business. The network will also conduct ongoing training, mentorship, and other supporting sessions.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.