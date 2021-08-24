Summer Recipe: Margarita at home for Nashvillians

NASHVILLE, TN — As the summer season is ending very soon, a classic margarita might be the best option to sip on while lounging at the pool or having some BBQ with friends. The classic combination of tequila, orange liqueur, lime juice, and the salt rim is just the perfect one to awaken the taste buds in one boozy drink.

Before summer ends, there is still time to make your version of margarita at home with these recipes from local bartenders. There will be four recipes that offer a twist to the classic margarita. Grab some ice, tequila, lime juice, some salt, and a shaker, and let’s make a margarita at home!

The first one is a recipe for Mexican Firing Squad. The cocktail was first discovered at La Cucaracha Bar in Mexico in 1937, around the same time when margarita made an appearance. The Mexican Firing Squad is an original drink from the Bourbon Steak Nashville.

To make this at home, you need:

-2 ounces La Adelita Blanco Tequila

-3/4 ounce of lime juice

-3/4 ounce grenadine syrup

-2 dashes of Angostura Biters

Put all the ingredients in the shaker, and shake everything. Then, strain into glass and serve it with crushed ice.

Next, the ‘Return to Summer’ cocktail is all about appreciating summer’s simplicity and enjoying the abundance of fresh produce during the season. The drink was created at The Chestnut at BentoLiving, NYC.

For ‘Return to Summer’, make sure to have this ready:

-1 1/2 ounces of Teramana Tequila Blanco; 1/2 ounce Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur; 1/2 ounce Liqueur 43

-3/4 ounce agave syrup

-3/4 ounce of lime juice

-1 ounce of watermelon juice

pinch of salt

Add all the mixture to the shaker and add ice. Shake everything all together, then put some ice in the glass and pour the drink. The drink is ready to be enjoyed.

This drink might be the perfect refresher to enjoy before summer ends. Try it yourself and enjoy some margarita!

