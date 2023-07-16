This Popular Pizza Chain in California Faces Serious Legal Battle Over Sending Unwanted Text Messages

The pizza chain has been accused of disregarding consumer’s request to ‘stop’ texts

The restaurant world in California has seen tough times recently, and even famous fast food chains have had to change their ways to keep going. Right now, one popular pizza chain in California is dealing with a lawsuit that claims they didn't follow the rules of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. This lawsuit says the company kept sending promotional text messages to people who had asked not to receive them.

A top national news source reports that a well-known pizza franchise has ended up in hot water with a disgruntled customer. The customer, upset over receiving numerous text messages, took the matter to court. In this post, we'll look at the lawsuit and explore the reasons behind the customer's decision to sue.

In July 14 2023, eatthis.com published an article talking about a popular pizza chain, with locations in California, that is currently being sued. You can read the article here. According to the article, the company facing the lawsuit over text messaging customers without permission is - Pizza Hut.

The person who started the lawsuit, Danuel Cortez, says he received several text messages from Pizza Hut on his phone, even after he texted "STOP" to tell them he didn't want any more. He even has a screenshot that shows Pizza Hut sending a message to say he had successfully stopped the texts. But then, three days later, he started getting promotional texts again. If what Cortez is saying is true, Pizza Hut could be in some big trouble.

Cortez's lawsuit is trying to represent everyone who asked Pizza Hut to stop sending them messages but still got them within the last four years. He's asking for a jury trial and wants "statutory damages" (money the law says Pizza Hut owes) for him and everyone else in the lawsuit.

But there are other problems Pizza Hut and its parent company, Yum Brands, are dealing with. Earlier this year, another lawsuit claimed that Pizza Hut and KFC didn't do enough to protect the personal information of their employees and people applying for jobs. This followed a ransomware attack (where hackers lock a computer system and demand money to unlock it) in January 2023. The hackers got hold of names, addresses, birthdates, and Social Security numbers, which could make those people victims of identity theft.

These lawsuits show that people are getting more serious about their privacy and the security of their personal information. Companies like Pizza Hut must respect customers' choices and keep their information safe. The outcome of these lawsuits could change how companies handle personal data.

