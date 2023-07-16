This Retail Giant, With Outlets Across California, Is Still Losing Billions After Public Backlash

The retailer is still grappling with the fallout over controversy

The retail giant has faced public backlash over controversial choices, with warnings of market value drop. Read on to find out why Photo by Adobe/LELA

Even the biggest businesses in California find themselves in the grip of testing times. Some are trying to recover after the problems caused by the past few years, while others have to change how they do things. But, one giant retailer, which has the most locations in California, is having more trouble than most. This is because they made a decision this year that caused a lot of public disagreement. We'll go into more detail about this below, but first, let's look at the news outlet that reported this story and name the big store that's losing a lot of money.

On July 15, 2023, Outkick.com published an article about a massive drop in a retail giant's market value (basically, how much the company is worth). You can read the entire article here. The post delved into an ongoing controversy involving the retail giant's decision to sell 'tuck-friendly' transgender swimsuits and Pride merchandise, which led to significant customer loss. This decision caused a lot of customers to stop shopping there. The company we're talking about here is Target.

According to the article, Target's market cap (another term for market value) fell by a massive $15 billion in just over three weeks in June. The day before the announcement it was $74 billion, but it traded down to $54 billion. This has been a really tough time for Target, and the share prices have still not recovered since May 31. It's also losing customers to Walmart, another big store. This whole issue, about how Target deals with transgender and Pride merchandise appears it could have long-term effects on how people see the company and how much money it makes.

Many people are upset with Target because they think it didn't handle the transgender swimsuits and Pride clothes situation well. Jeremy Bowman, an analyst at The Motley Fool (a company that advises people about buying company stocks), told Newsweek that all this anger towards Target isn't making the company look good. He thinks that by removing some items from their Pride collection, Target might have upset people on both sides of the political spectrum, and that's not a good place for any business.

But Bowman believes Target's business will be fine in the long run. He thinks that what's more important is how much the company sells. In the first three months of 2023, Target sales were flat and about the same amount as it did in the same period in 2022. The company made $1.3 billion, 1.4% less than in the first three months of 2022. According to Bowman, it seems how much money Target is making is more critical for the company's market value than the controversy.

