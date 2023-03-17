A Look into a California Restaurant That Serves The Most Luxurious Meals In The State

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Recent studies show that Californians spend an average of $91.13 per week dining out. Still, dining in greater Los Angeles can take things to a whole new level.

This unassuming restaurant (from the outside) has earned its reputation for extravagance and high prices, with some dishes costing as much as an entire meal at an average restaurant.

Let's look at this restaurant in Santa Monica that has recently been named by LoveFood the most expensive restaurant in the state.

Capo in Santa Monica

Capo is one such restaurant that has made a name for itself as one of the most expensive restaurants in the country.

From its luxurious atmosphere to its lavish menu, Capo in Santa.Monica is a dining experience like no other.

Setting and Ambiance

Capo in LA Country California Photo by Kee G. yelp

The restaurant's sophisticated decor, plush velvet seating, intricate woodwork, and elegant lighting create an intimate and cozy ambiance that makes you feel like you're dining in a chic Italian villa.

Menu

Capo California Photo by Tiff B. / yelp

Capo's menu is just as impressive as its decor, emphasizing classic Italian cuisine, including house-made pasta, wood-fired pizzas, and fresh seafood - and a dazzling wine list.

However, what sets Capo apart is its selection of high-end dishes, such as the Prime Rib Chop and Dover Sole, which are cooked to perfection using the finest ingredients.

Experience

The unassuming exterior of Capo Photo by Joan S. yelp.com

Apart from its menu, Capo also offers an exceptional dining experience. The staff is knowledgeable, attentive, and ready to meet your needs.

One customer reviewed the experience as five stars:

"I don't miss much about living in LA, but Capo is one of the few. I've never had a bad meal here. Everything from the food, to the service, to the - ambiance is top notch. The restaurant is very unassuming from the road, vut once you enter you'll understand. I personally prefer sitting inside- there's art everywhere (even the glassware) and the bar is super intimate and comfortable." - Kelsey B, yelp.com

The Cost

Dining at Capo comes at a premium price, with the Prime Rib Chop costing $89 and Dover Sole at the same price.

However, considering the quality of the food, the luxurious ambiance, and the exceptional service, many argue that the price is justified.

Conclusion

Indulging in luxury is always a treat, and Capo in greater Los Angeles, California, is one of the best places to do it.So, if you're ready to indulge in the finer things in life, make a reservation at Capo today and treat yourself to a world-class dining experience.

Capo 1810 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica CA 90401 United States

What do you think about this?

Have you been to this restaurant? Would you be willing to splurge on a dining experience like Capo's? Share your honest thoughts on this topic by leaving a comment below, and let your friends and family know about it through social media.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.