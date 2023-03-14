Woman Claims She Ordered McChicken Burger and Received It in a McDonald's Wrapper Last Seen in 2008

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylLoM_0lIiYHoj00
Photo byAdobe

Do you ever feel like you’ve been transported back in time? One TikTok user, Sam (@viridmaroon), certainly did when she received an outdated wrapper from 15 years ago with her recent McChicken order from McDonald's.

In a video that has amassed more than 914,000 views, Sam claims that the wrapper that came with her sandwich was from 2008.

But, as it turns out, Sam’s experience is not uncommon after the video received over 130 comments.

Here's what happened

“Just ordered Mcdonald’s and didn’t expect to go back in time,” she wrote in the text overlay for the TikTok.

How Common Are Outdated McDonald's Wrappers Still in Use?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bC0zY_0lIiYHoj00
McDonald's packaging from 2008 to 2013Photo byMcDonalds website

According to Insider via Daily Dot, the style of package Sam received was used until at least 2013.

Many commenters on Sam’s TikTok video noted that they had also seen the packaging in use.

Some even claimed they had worked at McDonald’s and that the outdated wrappers were still used for specific menu items, such as the Daily Double.

However, some TikTokers had other theories about how Sam could have received such a wrapper.

Some comments claimed that McDonald’s was giving out old toys and sauces.

Another claimed that their friend who worked at McDonald’s had found sauces from as far back as 2007-2013, being given out in 2023.

While another speculated: "They found an old case of wrappers in the back of the warehouse."

What Are the Health Risks of Consuming Outdated Food Products?

While receiving an outdated wrapper may seem harmless, some TikTokers claimed to have received much more significant consequences.

One commenter alleged that McDonald’s gave them old jelly from 2011, a completely different color.

Consuming outdated food products can have serious health consequences, including food poisoning and other illnesses.

However, could this be a sort of recycling? McDonald’s has previously been criticized for its environmental impact, particularly its use of single-use plastics. For example, they recently removed the non-sustainable hard plastic from its iconic Happy Meal.

In recent years, the fast-food chain has tried to reduce its ecological footprint by transitioning to more sustainable packaging options.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrkbF_0lIiYHoj00
Photo byMcDonald's pacakging / Dezeen website

There are 13,269 McDonalds stores as of February 2023. The state with the most number of McDonalds locations is California with 1,188 stores (source).

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

