A Look Inside Minnesota's Most Expensive Restaurant

Did you know on average American eats over 19 pounds of seafood yearly? With such a high demand for seafood, it's no surprise that restaurants specializing in seafood are popular. But what makes a seafood restaurant stand out from the rest?

Let's take a closer look at a very popular restaurant in a buzzy place that specializes in seafood and is one of the "most expensive" in the state, according to latest reports.

So, what sets this restaurant apart from the others? Let's dive in and find out.

The Oceanaire Seafood Room, Minneapolis

Photo by Facebook/ The Oceanaire Minneapolis Minnesota

Located in Minneapolis, The Oceanaire Seafood Room is renowned for its extravagance and high quality seafood.

As the name suggests, the restaurant specializes in seafood, with catch-of-the-day specialties dominating the menu. However, hefty steaks are also available for those who prefer meat dishes.

Setting and Ambiance

Baked Alaska at The Oceanaire Restaurant Minneapolis Minnesota Photo by The Oceanaire restaurant

The ambiance and interior design of the restaurant have been meticulously crafted to enhance its opulent atmosphere.

The ambiance is elegant and sophisticated, with soft lighting and comfortable seating. In addition, the interior design features elements of marine life which creates a 'maritime' atmosphere.

The Menu

Oysters at The Oceanaire Minneapolis Minnesota Photo by Instagram / @tonyajillbates

The restaurant's menu offers a wide range of seafood dishes. Some of the most expensive items are premium red king crab served with drawn butter for $125 and lobster tail from Australia, costing $119.

In addition, the restaurant offers a posh surf 'n' turf dish with filet mignon and lobster tail for $98. The preparation methods used in these dishes are unique, resulting in the highest quality and most flavorful dishes.

The Experience

The restaurant's staff isrenowned for providing attentive service and an unparalleled dining experience.

Private dining rooms are available for those seeking a more intimate setting.

The restaurant also offers live entertainment, which adds to the overall experience. One yelp reviewer said:

"The food was amazing! The service was to die for. Our waitress was so informative. She was very sweet and gave amazing requests. The ambiance was so intimate yet also gave a underwater out at sea vibe. I had an amazing birthday dinner."

The Cost

The Oceanaire Seafood Room is one of the most expensive restaurants in the state, with some dishes costing well over $100.

However, the restaurant's prices are competitive compared to other high-end dining establishments in the area or nationally.

Conclusion

For those seeking a luxurious dining experience for a special occasion, The Oceanaire Seafood Room is an excellent choice. The ambiance, menu, and service all contribute to the luxurious feel of the restaurant.

While the prices may be steep, the quality of the food and experience is unmatched.

As the saying goes, "you get what you pay for," In this case, the price is worth it for the exceptional dining experience.

Downtown Minneapolis 50 S Sixth St, Minneapolis, MN 55402

Disclaimer: All the information provided in this article is sourced from accredited media reports, and there are no affiliations with any business or organization mentioned.