Two New LA Restaurants Make the Cut in the Michelin Guide for 2023

The Michelin Guide, the world-renowned restaurant guidebook, has announced the addition of two new LA restaurants for the 2023 edition.

The fall arrival of the Michelin Guide will reveal which LA restaurants have earned coveted stars and which have received Bib Gourmands for doing something noteworthy.

Leona's Sushi House and Niku X have both been praised for their food and ambiance, but whether they will earn coveted Michelin stars remains to be seen.

How to get a Michelin star

Michelin stars are awarded through a unique process that differs from other rating systems.

Rather than relying on customer reviews, anonymous food experts, known as Michelin Inspectors, conduct undercover inspections to determine a restaurant's quality.

These inspectors undergo official Michelin Guide training in France and remain anonymous to avoid bias.

Despite having restaurant industry experience, they are prohibited from speaking to the press and discouraged from discussing their work with friends and family.

Leona's Sushi House: A Newcomer in Studio City

Leona's Los Angeles CA Photo by @jessicameisels / instagram

Leona's Sushi House has caused a splash in the LA restaurant scene since opening in December 2022. Michelin has praised the restaurant.

Though it is too early to tell if Leona's Sushi House will receive a Michelin star, its inclusion in the guidebook is a promising sign.

The Michelin Guide notes:

"Some places have great ambience. Others have terrific food. Think you can't find both in the same spot? Think again, then head to Leona's Sushi House. This hip spot has a variety of distinctive spaces that lure creative types and beautiful people."

11814 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, 91604, USA

Niku X: For Wagyu Beef Lovers in Downtown LA

Niku X Los Angeles CA Photo by NikuxLA / Instagram

Niku X is a pricey wagyu-focused restaurant in Downtown LA that has been making waves since opening in November 2022. Michelin has praised the restaurant for its "classic Yakiniku-style cooking with contemporary techniques.

The Michelin Guide notes, according to its "Point of View" review:

"Nestled on the second floor of The Wilshire Grand Central, Niku X is a stunner, boasting traditional Japanese design elements and a fully open kitchen. This is classic Yakiniku-style cooking with contemporary techniques under the watchful eye of Chef Shin Thompson. Beef is a focal point here, where certified Japanese A5 Wagyu is sustainably sourced from the group's privately owned farm as well as from Australia, Portland and Japan."

900 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 212, Los Angeles, 90017, USA

Who will receive new stars for 2023. And who could lose stars?

As with Leona's Sushi House, it remains to be seen if Niku X will earn a Michelin star, but its inclusion in the guidebook is a significant achievement for the restaurant.

There are 34 restaurants in Greater Los Angeles and Southern California with Michelin stars.

With the addition of Leona's Sushi House and Niku X to the Michelin Guide, the question remains whether any restaurants will receive new stars or if any will lose their stars in the 2023 edition.

Conclusion

Including Leona's Sushi House and Niku X in the Michelin Guide is a significant accomplishment for these two LA restaurants.

While it is unclear if they will earn Michelin stars, their recognition in the guidebook is a promising sign for their futures. Food enthusiasts eagerly await the fall release of the guide to see which LA restaurants will earn the prestigious Michelin stars.

