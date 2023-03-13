A Peek Inside the Most Luxurious Restaurant in Illinois

Photo by AbsolutVision on Unsplash

The average person in Illinois spends $2,782 per year on dining out, according to Business Insider. It may seem like a lot, but that's peanuts compared to the cost of a single meal at Illinois' most expensive restaurant.

The exorbitant price may make your wallet quiver in fear, but for those seeking a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience, it's worth every penny.

So what makes this dining destination so unique and luxurious?

Let's go and uncover the secrets of Illinois' most expensive restaurant according to the latest reports.

Brindille, Chicago

Photo by Brindille website

Chicago's dining scene is known for its high-end options, and Brindille stands out with its classic à la carte French cuisine.

Setting and ambience

Photo by Brindille/ yelp

The restaurant is highly sought-after for special occasions and a go-to spot for those looking to splurge on a night out.

The space has a modern feel with concrete floors, ceilings, and a small bar area for pre-dinner drinks. With its luxurious curtains, fine china, and soaring ceilings, Brindille has the feel of a 19th-century French salon crossed with a modern art gallery.

The menu

The restaurant's priciest main dish is the boneless rib-eye with hedgehog mushrooms and shallot Bordelaise, priced at $98. However, the most expensive item on the menu is the Beluga Hybrid Reserve Caviar, which costs a staggering $275 for just over one ounce.

Despite not offering a tasting menu, Brindille's focus on high-quality ingredients and classic French techniques make it a standout option for those seeking luxury dining.

Making reservations for the main dining room or the chef's table is highly recommended for the whole experience.

The experience

For those willing to splurge, the restaurant offers an opportunity to taste some of the city's finest ingredients and culinary techniques.

The restaurant's priciest main dish and rare Beluga Hybrid Reserve Caviar are just a few examples of the exquisite options available at this acclaimed dining destination that received OpenTable's Diner's Choice in 2023.

Conclusion

Brindille may be one of the most expensive restaurants in Chicago. Still, its commitment to classic French cuisine and high-quality ingredients make it a must-visit for those looking to indulge in luxury dining for a special occasion.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. There are no affiliations with any business or organization mentioned.