A Los Angeles Restaurant Takes the Top Spot on Yelp's 2023 List Across the Country

Every year, yelp releases its Top 100 Places to Eat list, ranking restaurants across the United States based on user reviews.

This year marks the 10th year for the list, and the anticipation has been high to see which restaurants would make the cut. And yelp's users have spoken.

According to yelp's users, the list showcases the most popular and highly rated restaurants and this year a uniquely Los Angeles restaurant hits the top spot.

Broken Mouth | Lee's Homestyle, Los Angeles

The top spot for 2023 goes to Broken Mouth | Lee's Homestyle in Los Angeles, a Hawaiian-Korean cafe that has earned a perfect 5-star rating across more than 1,000 reviews.

The most recent review by Karla H. from DTLA:

"Wow!  This place is great. So this was the place voted #1 the country and it absolutely delivered.  Talented young chef, go check it out.  We had the chicken and shrimp bowls and they were both incredible."

But what makes this restaurant so unique? Let's look at what separates Broken Mouth and why it has become a beloved spot for foodies and locals alike.

Korea and Hawai'i influences

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UP8B7_0lENf27j00
Meat Jun at Broken Mouth Los AngelesPhoto byElise C. / yelp

Tim is Korean by blood but considers himself Hawaiian at heart. His love for cooking started at his uncle's Korean restaurant in Honolulu, where he worked in his youth.

When Tim moved to Los Angeles, he longed for the taste of home and began recreating the dishes he loved as a child.

He started with meat jun, a Hawaiian word with Korean roots, which he couldn't find in LA. It didn't sell initially, but Tim persisted, believing the rest of Los Angeles needed to experience it.

Today, Broken Mouth's meat jun is a favorite and a must-try for anyone visiting the restaurant. Tim's meat jun is known for its satisfying crunch and sweet-and-savory flavor. But it's not just the food that makes Broken Mouth unique.

The restaurant has become a home away from home for the Hawaiian community in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yUQj_0lENf27j00
Photo byYelp.com

Final thoughts

Tim is dedicated to breaking boundaries through his food, adding Korean flair to classic Hawaiian dishes, and creating a sense of comfort for all who enter his doors.

Broken Mouth's rise to the top of yelp's list is a testament to Tim's dedication and commitment to his vision. His food is more than just a dish; it's a love letter to his heritage and a comfort to all who taste it.

Broken Mouth | Lee's Homestyle

718 S Los Angeles St Los Angeles, CA 90014 United States

