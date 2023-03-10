McDonald's Breakfast Hours in 2023 for Early Birds and Late Risers

Photo by Adobe/licensed: LELA

Did you know that every day, more than 68 million people eat at McDonald's, which is about one percent of the world's population?

Lately, one question has been on everyone's minds: when does McDonald's stop serving breakfast?

As a self-proclaimed breakfast lover, I've done some digging to find the answer, and what I discovered might surprise you.

To start your day off with a McBang, I've got a rundown of McDonald's breakfast menu to share.

So, let's address the most first question first: when does McDonald's start serving breakfast? Read on to find out.

What time does McDonald's start serving breakfast?

According to a spokesperson for McDonald's, breakfast service typically starts as soon as the restaurant opens for business in the morning.

"Local breakfast menus and hours may vary by restaurant, which Co-Ops and franchisees decide at their discretion," a McDonald's spokesperson said.

So, if you're an early bird looking for a breakfast fix, check with your local McDonald's to see when they start serving breakfast.

That said, many McDonald's locations open at 5 a.m., so you may be in luck.

Now, let's talk about what's on the menu.

McDonald's breakfast menu

Photo by Adobe

McDonald's breakfast menu is chock-full of options to satisfy any craving. So whether you're in the mood for a classic Egg McMuffin or a hearty Big Breakfast with Hotcakes, there's something for everyone.

In fact, did you know that McDonald's developed the Egg McMuffin in California in 1971? That's a lot of breakfast sandwiches.

Now the Egg McMuffin is one of many popular items on the menu. McDonald's also sells a variety of breakfast burritos, biscuits, and McGriddles (sandwiches made with pancakes instead of bread). And if you're looking for something sweet, you can't go wrong with a stack of hotcakes or a cinnamon roll from the McCafé Bakery.

All Day Breakfast

It's worth noting, however, that McDonald's discontinued their All Day Breakfast menu in 2020. So while we can always hope for its return, breakfast is only available in the morning.

As far as how long breakfast services last, according to a McDonald's spokesperson, customers "can often get (their) favorite breakfast item from the time (their) local restaurant opens until 10:30 or 11:00 AM local time."

There are 13,269 McDonalds stores as of February 2023. The state with the most number of McDonalds locations is California with 1,188 stores (source).

Final thoughts

As a lover of breakfast foods, I hope this rundown of McDonald's breakfast menu and hours has been helpful. Now, who's ready to grab some hash browns and a cup of coffee?

Before you go, what's your go-to breakfast order at McDonald's? And how do you feel about the discontinuation of All Day Breakfast? Let me know in the comments below.

Disclamer: All the information provided in this article is sourced from accredited media reports, and there are no affiliations with any business or organization mentioned.