Affordable Grocery Shopping Gets a Boost With New Store Opening in Sturgis Plaza on March 16

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

The average American family spends over $7,000 a year on groceries, according to recent reports. With the cost of living increasing, finding ways to save money on essential items is more important than ever.

Luckily, a new grocery store is about to open in Sturgis Plaza that promises to offer more affordable options to local shoppers.

But that's not all - this store will also feature an exciting sweepstakes with a grand prize of $500. Keep reading to find out how to win.

Aldi opens its doors in Sturgis Plaza, bringing affordable grocery shopping closer to home

On March 16, shoppers in Sturgis, Michigan, will have a new shopping destination to explore: the new Aldi store in Sturgis Plaza.

The new store, located at 811 S. Centerville Road, will replace the old Kroger location, sprawling 23,000 square feet.

The new Aldi store in Sturgis Plaza has been in the works for almost a year, with workers revamping the interior and replacing the brown brick facade with a modern look.

The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors to the store on March 16 will have the opportunity to be among the first to experience the new store and avail themselves of the opening day promotions.

The Grand Opening

The first 100 customers to visit the new Aldi store in Sturgis Plaza on As part of the store’s Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program, a gift bag filled with Aldi product samples and a gift card will be given to the first 100 customers on March 16.

In addition, customers may also enter sweepstakes between March 16 and 19 to win a $500 store gift card. These promotions are just a few ways Aldi welcomes shoppers to their new location.

Aldi’s Expansion Across the Country

Aldi has expanded nationwide, with over 1,000 new stores opening in the past 10 years.

Their focus on affordable prices and making grocery shopping easier and faster has made them popular among shoppers.

With the opening of the new store in Sturgis Plaza, more people will have access to their products and shopping experience.

811 S. Centerville Rd.,

Sturgis, MI 49091

Mon - Sun: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Conclusion

The opening of the new Aldi store in Sturgis Plaza is an exciting development for shoppers in the area. With the promise of more innovative, faster, and affordable grocery shopping, it’s no wonder Aldi has been expanding rapidly across the country.

