Target Customer Expresses Frustration Over Unexpected "Public Improvement Fee" Charges On Every Item at Self Checkout

A Target customer's video in Colorado about a new "public improvement fee" charged on every item has gone viral, sparking questions about the fee

Photo by Adobe

Have you ever walked out of a store feeling frustrated and confused about an unexpected fee on your bill?

It's a frustrating experience that can sour an otherwise pleasant shopping trip. Well, imagine if that fee was added to every item you purchased - precisely what happened to one Target customer.

The TikToker creator Holly Teska (@hollyinthecoulds) has amassed over 364,000 views and 1965 comments.

Here's what happened

In a now-viral TikTok video, Holly Teska shared her experience with a new "public improvement fee" that Target had added to every item she purchased.

But what is the public improvement fee, and who is responsible for charging it?

Let's explore the origins of the general improvement fee, its purpose, and who ultimately benefits from it. And as it turns out, the answer may surprise you.

Holly Teska's Viral Video and Customer Reaction

Photo by TikTok / @hollyintheclouds

Holly Teska, a regular Target customer, recently took to TikTok to share her recent shopping experience at the retail giant's store in Colorado.

In a now viral video, Holly displays her itemized bill, revealing an unexpected additional charge of 2.5 percent for every item purchased, labeled as a "public improvement fee."

Photo by TikTok / @hollyintheclouds

As she questions the validity of this charge, Holly's frustration and disbelief are palpable, and she says, ""You guys, things are getting out of control right now."

Her video prompted many other Target customers to express their own shock and outrage.

"Public improvement fee should be paying me for scanning my own items," one TikToker commented.

Another said, "Absolutely not I’d leave the cart and all it’s contents and go to Walmart."

Customers have expressed frustration with the new fee, with some even calling for a boycott.

However, some have pointed out that it is not Target's decision to impose the fee and it's particular fee in Colorado.

Understanding the Public Improvement Fee - What is it and Who Collects it?

The public improvement fee (PIF) is a surcharge that developers may require their tenants to collect on sales transactions to pay for on-site improvements.

Instead of being collected by the government, it is managed by a third-party administrator hired by the site owner. In Target's case, the fee is not taken by the retailer but by the property developer or landlord.

The US Sun reports the PIF has "been around for two decades in Colorado, but this isn't the first time they have been criticized."

How is it Different from a Sales Tax?

While the PIF operates like a sales tax, it is different. Sales tax is collected by the government and is used to fund public services such as schools and roads.

On the other hand, the PIF is managed by the property developer or landlord and is used to pay for on-site improvements such as curbs and sidewalks, storm management systems, and public street lighting.

Conclusion

Target's public improvement fee has sparked outrage among social media users. While Target does not impose the fee, many customers have frustrated with the retailer.

As a result, should Target reconsider its relationship with property developers and landlords to address customer concerns.

What do you think about this?

Have you ever experienced an unexpected fee while shopping? What was your reaction? Should retailers be responsible for costs imposed by property developers and landlords?

Let us know in the comments and feel free to share with family and friends on social media if you like.

What do you think about this?

Share your honest thoughts on this topic by leaving a comment below, and let your friends and family know about it through social media.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.