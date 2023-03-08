Red Lobster Recently Announced That Location Has Closed Its Doors Permanently After 39 Years

Photo by adobe

Have you been missing out on Red Lobster's famous seafood and cheddar biscuits? After nearly 40 years of business in South San Jose, the restaurant has closed down, leaving local patrons without their favorite seafood spot.

Red Lobster recently announced that the location has closed its doors permanently.

The Red Lobster restaurant at Almaden Plaza in San Jose has been serving up seafood and cheddar biscuits to South San Jose fans for a whopping 39 years.

This comes as a big blow to the area, as it’s the second major seafood restaurant to close in the last two years. The Fish Market, another popular seafood spot, closed in 2021.

Red Lobster had to make a difficult decision in closing the location, but they are hoping to redeploy and add resources to other locations. In a statement, they said they are “developing our people in a new way or offering more innovative food choices to our guests.”

There are still eight other Bay Area locations for Red Lobster fans to get their fix, including one in San Jose (Aborn Road) and one in Milpitas (Calaveras Boulevard). Red Lobster also has over 43 restaurants in California, so they will continue to be a seafood staple for many.

Although the Blossom Hill area has lost two popular seafood restaurants in the last few years, there is still hope for the future.

Red Lobster’s move to close the San Jose location could open the door for new and innovative restaurants to come in and fill the void. In the meantime, seafood lovers in the area can still get their fix at the other Bay Area locations.

