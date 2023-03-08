Man Sues Soft Drink Giant in California Over Health Claims of Fitness Drink

A man from California has filed a lawsuit against a large soft drink company due to concerns over the health claims made about their fitness drink.

There has been a growing trend towards healthy living and wellness among consumers in recent years.

Food and drinks companies have responded by introducing new products marketed as healthier options, such as low-sugar, low-fat, and low-calorie drinks.

However, this has also led to concerns about the accuracy of health claims made by drinks companies.

A Gatorade Fit consumer filed a class action lawsuit in a California court against the manufacturer, PepsiCo Inc., alleging that their Gatorade Fit beverage is falsely advertised.

Allegations

According to a new potential class action, Gatorade Fit beverages are misbranded because they do not meet California's legal requirements for justifying the addition of additional vitamins.

Plaintiff David Gumner filed the class action lawsuit against PepsiCo Inc. in a California federal court on February 24th, alleging violations of state and federal consumer laws.

According to the lawsuit, "Pepsi sells a line of Gatorade Fit drinks that it markets and labels as “Real Healthy Hydration” because it has “No Added Sugar” and is an “Excellent Source of Vitamin A & C.”"

According to Legal Newsline, the plaintiff alleges:

"marketing the drink as "healthy real hydration" does not meet federal requirements because it is essentially water that is flavored with a small amount of juice concentrate and citric acid and sweetened with stevia leaf extract. He also alleges the product does not meet the nutrient content Pepsi claims in accordance with federal regulations regarding fortification and is not a significant source of calcium, iron protein or fiber."

The plaintiff argued that these claims amounted to misbranding under the Federal Law of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and its California equivalent.

Consumer Protection Laws

According to the plaintiff's complaint, the Gatorade Fit drinks were essentially flavored water containing a small amount of watermelon juice concentrate and citric acid, sweetened with stevia leaf extract.

Additionally, he argued that the drinks would not provide 10% or more Vitamin A or C unless fortified.

According to the plaintiff, PepsiCo's use of the misbranded claims enabled it to gain a more significant share of the relevant drink market and increased the size of the market.

The plaintiff's claims included an alleged California Unfair Competition Law violation and unjust enrichment. He sought class certification, restitution, interest, attorney's fees, and costs.

Accurate Product Labeling

The case highlights the importance of accurate product labeling in the food and drinks industry.

In this case, PepsiCo must demonstrate that the labeling claims on its Gatorade Fit drinks were accurate and not misleading.

In 2020, customers from three states filed a class action lawsuit, claiming that BodyArmor SuperDrink is not a health drink as advertised, but is more akin to a soda.

PepsiCo in California

PepsiCo is a major player in the food and beverage industry in California, where it has a significant presence.

The recent class action lawsuit filed against PepsiCo by a California consumer alleging misbranding of Gatorade Fit drinks highlights the potential risks that companies face when making health claims on their products in the state.

California has its own regulations that supplement federal labeling laws, and companies that violate these laws can face legal consequences.

PepsiCo will need to navigate these regulations in this legal case carefully to avoid further legal challenges and maintain consumer trust in the California market.

The class action lawsuit is David Gumner et al., v. PepsiCo Inc., Case No. 8:23-cv-00332 in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California filed February 24, 2023.

Conclusion

The potential class action filed by California consumer against PepsiCo over its Gatorade Fit drinks underscores the importance for food and beverage companies labeling claims.

As the case progresses, it will be interesting to see how the court decides on the allegations of misleading health claims and violation of consumer protection laws. This is a developing story.

