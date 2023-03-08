McDonald’s Expands Its Chicken Sandwich Range and Gives a New Name to Menu Item

Photo by Adobe/licensed LELA

Are you a fan of McDonald’s crispy chicken sandwiches? The fast-food chain has announced rebranding its famous crispy chicken sandwich and adding two new items to its menu.

The news has already created a buzz among McDonald’s lovers, and it seems many people are eager to try these fresh sandwiches.

New addition to the McDonald’s 'Mc' family

Photo by McDonald's website

McDonald’s has been serving its famous “Mc” family for decades, and now its crispy chicken sandwich is joining the ranks.

The sandwich, launched in 2021, has been a fan favorite since then. The new name for this sandwich is McCrispy.

"Earning your “Mc” is a true McDonald’s badge of honor," a McDonald's statement wrote.

A crispy sandwich with a creamy twist

Bacon Ranch McCrispy burger Photo by McDonald's website

The first new addition to McDonald’s menu is the Bacon Ranch McCrispy (above).

The signature chicken fillet is topped with applewood smoked bacon, cool crinkle-cut pickles, and a creamy Ranch Sauce.

The sandwich is served on a toasted potato roll, making it a perfect combination of crispy and soft textures. This sandwich is for those who love a creamy twist in their fast-food meals.

The upgraded version of the famous sandwich

If you’re looking for an boosted version of the Bacon Ranch McCrispy, the Bacon Ranch Deluxe McCrispy is where to go next.

This sandwich features all the ingredients of the Bacon Ranch McCrispy, with the addition of Roma tomatoes and shredded lettuce. This sandwich is also served on a toasted potato roll, making it the option for those who want a bit of crunch.

The two new sandwiches will be available in stores starting March 13. Still, they will only be available for a limited time. Although the McCrispy is "here to stay," says Chew Boom.

There are 13,269 McDonalds stores as of February 2023. The state with the most number of McDonalds locations is California with 1,188 stores (source).

Final thoughts

McDonald’s has added two new sandwiches to its menu and rebranded its famous crispy chicken sandwich. Have you tried these sandwiches yet? Which one do you most want to try? Let us know in the comments below.

