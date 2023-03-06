Starbucks' Employees Speak Out About Chatty Drive-Thru Customers During Busy Periods

Photo by Adobe/licensed LELA

The experience of working as a Starbucks barista is more than crafting delicious beverages and chit-chatting with customers. The job comes with unique challenges, especially during rush hour.

According to on TikToker called Chrissi (@basic_barista_girl) the pressure is compounded when dealing with overly chatty customers, as she explains in a now-viral video with over 116,000 views.

The text on the video says, "When I'm in the drive-thru and the customer starts to tell me the details of their life while we're in a hurry."

It is no secret that customers appreciate a friendly and personalized experience when visiting their favorite coffee shop. However, during busy periods, baristas' balance customer connection with efficiency.

Starbucks' employees visited the comments to share their experiences.

One TikTok user commented, "You can't talk to customers" while trying to maintain efficiency during a rush.

Another said the company expects efficiency targets, “‘You need to make better customer connections’ me making cc: ‘hurry! our times are getting slow! you can't talk to customers."

It's not always the case, one commenter says, "“No, this lady saw our Selena vs Hailey tip jars and started telling me about how her friend worked for the Biebers & hated them. I was quite interested.”

Some Starbucks employees enjoy conversations with patrons, while others, like Crissi in the viral TikTok video, prefer to keep interactions brief during busy periods.

In an article by Salesforce, says 78% of customer service agents struggle with speed vs. quality. That's a jump from the 63% that agreed in 2020 and a reflection of the long waiting times that worsened.

Despite the unique challenges of dealing with customers during rush hours, Starbucks baristas have the skills and strategies to cope with them. This balance between customer connection and efficiency makes Starbucks stand out.

As of February 2023, there are 15,874 Starbucks locations in the United States. California has the most Starbucks locations with 3,055 stores.

The experience of being a Starbucks barista during rush hour can be challenging. They must balance customer connections with efficiency. While some employees enjoy conversing with patrons, others may feel overwhelmed.

Were you impressed by the baristas' ability to handle the pressure and still provide friendly service, or did you feel like they were rushing you through your order? We'd love to hear about your experiences in the comments.

