Applebee's Announces Additional Restaurant Closures in 2023

Photo by Adobe/licensed by LELA

Applebee's, the popular casual dining chain known for its appetizers, meal deals, and cocktails, is facing tough times as it struggles to keep up with the evolving restaurant industry.

According to an earnings report, Applebee's parent company, Dine Brands, predicts that the chain will have 10 to 20 fewer restaurants by the end of 2023, which is a larger decrease than last year, Restaurant Business Magazine reports.

Applebee's 2023

Since 2017, Applebee's has been closing restaurants nationwide in an effort to rebrand and revive its image. However, it seems that these efforts have fallen short as the chain continues to struggle to keep up with the changing restaurant industry.

The company had plans to turn things around in 2023, but the rising cost of building new restaurants, combined with pressure on franchisees' operating margins, has thrown a wrench into those plans.

Applebee's President, Tony Moralejo, said that building new locations has become more expensive, making it harder for the company to open new restaurants. Moreover, the low return on investment in recent locations has been a significant concern for the company.

Return on investment

Moralejo also explained that building new Applebee locations has become more expensive, making it harder for the company to open new restaurants.

“We’re going to open more new restaurants this year than we did last year,” new Applebee’s President Tony Moralejo said on an earnings call, “but it’s not where we want to be in the future.”

Moralejo believes the company's success ultimately depends on franchisees thinking there is a reason to open new restaurants. So he plans to work with franchisees to create unique and financially attractive opportunities for Applebee's system.

Promotions and deals

In the meantime, Applebee offers promotions and deals to attract customers on a budget.

For example, customers can add 12 Double Crunch Shrimp to any steak entrée for only $1. The company also offers themed Saintly Sips cocktails for St. Patrick's Day, including the Tipsy Leprechaun and Pot O' Gold Colada for $6 each.

As of February 2023, there were 1,577 Applebee's restaurants operating system-wide in the United States, with 107 stores in California. With the changing preferences of consumers, it's crucial for restaurants to adapt and find new ways to connect with their customers.

Your thoughts

What do you think Applebee's can do to turn things around? Do you think other casual dining chains will face similar challenges in the future? Let us know in the comments below and share with your friends and family if you like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.