Costco Customers Weigh In on the Value of Costco’s New $9.99 Roast Beef Sandwich

The Costco food court is famous for its low prices and popular items like the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, which has remained unchanged since 1984.

Recently, Costco introduced a new roast beef sandwich in selected local stores, including Washington State, but it has received mixed reviews from shoppers on Reddit. Let's take a look at the feedback.

Some Reddit users find the $9.99 roast beef sandwich overpriced compared to other food court items, such as the whole pizzas that Costco also sells.

For example, one user wrote, "I just got a whole pizza from Costco for the first time. But, honestly, it's a better experience and half the price per slice. Let it cool down a little in the car so it's not just entirely oozy cheese, eat it when you get home... so good."

Others suggested that Costco try a cheaper sandwich that would fit the vibe of the food court.

However, some users believe that the sandwich offers good value compared to similar items from other restaurants. According to Daniel Kline at The Street, the quality of the sandwich will determine whether it is an excellent value or terrible, not just the price.

Despite the mixed reviews, Costco's new roast beef sandwich is still available in selected local stores, and it remains to be seen whether it will be offered nationwide or the price will be adjusted.

The debate about the sandwich on highlights the value that shoppers place on the food court's low prices and their high expectations for what they'll pay for their meals at Costco.

Conclusion

Costco's new roast beef sandwich has sparked a lively debate among its loyal shoppers, with some praising its value and taste and others criticizing its price and quality.

As with any product, the true value of the sandwich will depend on personal preferences and expectations. However, what remains clear is that Costco's food court holds a special place in the hearts of many shoppers, who appreciate its low prices and offerings.

