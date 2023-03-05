Woman Says She Buys Meals at Sam’s Club Food Court After She Finds it Cheaper Than Cooking at Home, Sparking Debate

LELA News

Are food courts at wholesale stores like Sam's Club and Costco cheaper than cooking at home? One woman's video sparks debate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBoyG_0l8a1g8500
Photo byAdobe/Licensed LELA

If you're a fan of bargain deals and delicious food, you may have wondered whether it's cheaper to eat out at the food court of a wholesale store like Sam's Club or to cook at home. One TikToker's recent video has reignited the debate, and people are weighing in.

Recently, a TikToker named Samantha (@samanthuhh.a) shared a video showing all the food she could get at Sam's Club for just $7.

Here's what happened

Samantha writes in a text overlay of the video, “No 'cause why was it cheaper for us to eat at sam’s club than to cook at home? this was $7 and groceries for a decent meal for two is at least $15.”

She compared this to the cost of groceries for a decent meal for two, which she claimed was at least $15.

What do viewers say?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NlxKp_0l8a1g8500
Photo byTikTok

This got viewers talking, and there was a bit of a debate. Some said it's cheaper to eat at the food court, while others disagreed.

"Your estimation for one meal for two is way too high," said one TikTok user. While another said, "You’re not shopping properly."

But others tended to agree with Samantha, with a third saying: "It’s $2.50 at my Sams for Pizza (2 slices)and large soda. Can’t beat it."

The cost of eating out vs. cooking in

According to the latest USDA consumer price index, the cost of food we buy at the store has gone up by 0.8% from December 2022 to January 2023 and is now 11.3% more expensive than last year.

By comparison, the price of food we eat at a restaurant has increased by 0.6% in January 2023 and is 8.2% more expensive than last year.

There are some advantages to eating at the food court. First and foremost, it's convenient, and the prices are almost unbeatable. You can skip the cooking and cleaning and chow down.

However according to a medically approved article from Healthline says cooking at home has its own benefits, too:

"Some studies suggest that people who cook more often, rather than get take-out, have an overall healthier diet. These studies also show that restaurant meals typically contain higher amounts of sodium, saturated fat, total fat, and overall calories than home-cooked meals."

There are 600 Sams Club retail stores in the United States as of February 2023, with 29 stores in California (source).

Your thoughts

So, what's the verdict? It depends on your preferences, dietary needs, and how much time and effort you want to put into cooking. While food court prices are tough to beat, cooking at home gives you more control over the ingredients and can be a healthier option.

Do you prefer eating at the food court or cooking at home? What factors do you consider when deciding whether to eat out or cook at home? And most importantly, what's your go-to food court item?

Let us know in the comments, and share on social media if you like.

Disclaimer: The content presented in this article is solely for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# California# Shopping# Food and Drinks# Money

Comments / 31

Published by

Follow along for news from the world of fast food, retail & tech

Los Angeles, CA
62K followers

More from LELA News

Los Angeles, CA

Top-Ranked Restaurant for 2023 Is This Hidden Gem in Los Angeles, According to Yelp

Every year, yelp releases its Top 100 Places to Eat list, ranking restaurants across the United States based on user reviews. This year marks the 10th year for the list, and the anticipation has been high to see which restaurants would make the cut. And yelp's users have spoken.

Read full story
California State

Reversing the Trend: Company Returns to California Amid Exodus to Other States

Tesla's move back to California proves the grass isn't always greener?. According to a report by Hoover Institution at Stanford University,153 companies left California in 2021 for other states, continuing a trend of companies relocating due to high taxes and regulations.

Read full story
19 comments

McDonald's Breakfast Hours in 2023 for Early Birds and Late Risers

Did you know that every day, more than 68 million people eat at McDonald's, which is about one percent of the world's population?. Lately, one question has been on everyone's minds: when does McDonald's stop serving breakfast?

Read full story
9 comments
Sturgis, MI

Affordable Grocery Shopping Gets a Boost With New Store Opening in Sturgis Plaza on March 16

The average American family spends over $7,000 a year on groceries, according to recent reports. With the cost of living increasing, finding ways to save money on essential items is more important than ever.

Read full story
Colorado State

Target Customer Expresses Frustration Over Unexpected "Public Improvement Fee" Charges On Every Item at Self Checkout

A Target customer's video in Colorado about a new "public improvement fee" charged on every item has gone viral, sparking questions about the fee. Have you ever walked out of a store feeling frustrated and confused about an unexpected fee on your bill?

Read full story
126 comments
San Jose, CA

Red Lobster Recently Announced That Location Has Closed Its Doors Permanently After 39 Years

Have you been missing out on Red Lobster's famous seafood and cheddar biscuits? After nearly 40 years of business in South San Jose, the restaurant has closed down, leaving local patrons without their favorite seafood spot.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

Man Sues Soft Drink Giant in California Over Health Claims of Fitness Drink

A man from California has filed a lawsuit against a large soft drink company due to concerns over the health claims made about their fitness drink. There has been a growing trend towards healthy living and wellness among consumers in recent years.

Read full story
Merced, CA

New Grocery Store Opening Brings Fresh California Produce to Merced on March 24

Did you know that the average American meal travels over 1,500 miles from farm to plate? However, a new grocery store is opening in Merced that is dedicated to providing customers with the freshest produce sourced from local farmers.

Read full story
4 comments

McDonald’s Expands Its Chicken Sandwich Range and Gives a New Name to Menu Item

Are you a fan of McDonald’s crispy chicken sandwiches? The fast-food chain has announced rebranding its famous crispy chicken sandwich and adding two new items to its menu. The news has already created a buzz among McDonald’s lovers, and it seems many people are eager to try these fresh sandwiches.

Read full story
1 comments

Dairy Queen Customers React After a Worker Shares Behind the Scenes of Making a Mint Brownie Blizzard

Dairy Queen is a beloved fast-food chain known for its Blizzard ice cream treats. At the start of March, Dairy Queen launched its Blizzard of the Month, which has already gained much attention from fans.

Read full story
1 comments

Taco Bell's 1980s Ad Sparks Longing for the Past Among Customers

Have you ever seen an old Taco Bell ad and wished you could go back in time to taste the food?. TikTok content creator @totally80sroom, who calls himself a 'professional memory jogger,' shared a great Taco Bell ad from the 1980s that has people longing for the Taco Bell from the past.

Read full story
2 comments

Starbucks' Employees Speak Out About Chatty Drive-Thru Customers During Busy Periods

The experience of working as a Starbucks barista is more than crafting delicious beverages and chit-chatting with customers. The job comes with unique challenges, especially during rush hour.

Read full story

Applebee's Announces Additional Restaurant Closures in 2023

Applebee's, the popular casual dining chain known for its appetizers, meal deals, and cocktails, is facing tough times as it struggles to keep up with the evolving restaurant industry.

Read full story
42 comments

Costco Customers Weigh In on the Value of Costco’s New $9.99 Roast Beef Sandwich

The Costco food court is famous for its low prices and popular items like the $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, which has remained unchanged since 1984. Recently, Costco introduced a new roast beef sandwich in selected local stores, including Washington State, but it has received mixed reviews from shoppers on Reddit. Let's take a look at the feedback.

Read full story
3 comments
California State

Man and Dog Brave Record-Breaking Snowfall to Make 7-Eleven Run During California Blizzard

A severe snowstorm in California left many residents stranded and without access to basic necessities, including food and water. One TikTok content creator, @zakmauser, captured viewers' attention by posting a video of his extreme grocery run during the blizzard.

Read full story
10 comments
Stockton, CA

New Location of Acclaimed Fresh Food Market Set to Open in Stockton on March 10

Did you know that the average grocery store has produce that travels over 1,500 miles to reach its shelves? However, there is a new grocery store that is changing the game. And it will be opening in Stockton on March 10th, 2023.

Read full story
3 comments

Woman Says Her Partner’s Money Struggles Shouldn’t Become Her Problem, Even for a $7.99 Olive Garden Special

Financial disagreements are a leading cause of relationship stress. A recent study found that nearly three in four (73%) married or cohabitating Americans say financial decisions are a source of tension in their relationship.

Read full story
40 comments
California State

Woman Says She Left Wedding Due to Expensive Meal Charges, Opts for McDonald's Meal Instead

The average cost of a wedding in California is $26,049 or $395 per guest, making weddings a significant expense for a couple, according to a recent report. So what happens when the couple decides to charge guests for their meals?

Read full story
52 comments

Baskin-Robbins’ New Ice Cream Flavor Mimics Taste of Fried Chicken, but Is 100% Meat-Free

Baskin-Robbins, the ice cream giant, recently announced a new flavor of ice cream that has caused quite a stir. On March 1, the company introduced its unique brunch-inspired flavor, Chick’n & Waffles.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy