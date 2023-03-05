Woman Says She Buys Meals at Sam’s Club Food Court After She Finds it Cheaper Than Cooking at Home, Sparking Debate

Are food courts at wholesale stores like Sam's Club and Costco cheaper than cooking at home? One woman's video sparks debate

If you're a fan of bargain deals and delicious food, you may have wondered whether it's cheaper to eat out at the food court of a wholesale store like Sam's Club or to cook at home. One TikToker's recent video has reignited the debate, and people are weighing in.

Recently, a TikToker named Samantha (@samanthuhh.a) shared a video showing all the food she could get at Sam's Club for just $7.

Here's what happened

Samantha writes in a text overlay of the video, “No 'cause why was it cheaper for us to eat at sam’s club than to cook at home? this was $7 and groceries for a decent meal for two is at least $15.”

She compared this to the cost of groceries for a decent meal for two, which she claimed was at least $15.

What do viewers say?

This got viewers talking, and there was a bit of a debate. Some said it's cheaper to eat at the food court, while others disagreed.

"Your estimation for one meal for two is way too high," said one TikTok user. While another said, "You’re not shopping properly."

But others tended to agree with Samantha, with a third saying: "It’s $2.50 at my Sams for Pizza (2 slices)and large soda. Can’t beat it."

The cost of eating out vs. cooking in

According to the latest USDA consumer price index, the cost of food we buy at the store has gone up by 0.8% from December 2022 to January 2023 and is now 11.3% more expensive than last year.

By comparison, the price of food we eat at a restaurant has increased by 0.6% in January 2023 and is 8.2% more expensive than last year.

There are some advantages to eating at the food court. First and foremost, it's convenient, and the prices are almost unbeatable. You can skip the cooking and cleaning and chow down.

However according to a medically approved article from Healthline says cooking at home has its own benefits, too:

"Some studies suggest that people who cook more often, rather than get take-out, have an overall healthier diet. These studies also show that restaurant meals typically contain higher amounts of sodium, saturated fat, total fat, and overall calories than home-cooked meals."

There are 600 Sams Club retail stores in the United States as of February 2023, with 29 stores in California (source).

Your thoughts

So, what's the verdict? It depends on your preferences, dietary needs, and how much time and effort you want to put into cooking. While food court prices are tough to beat, cooking at home gives you more control over the ingredients and can be a healthier option.

Do you prefer eating at the food court or cooking at home? What factors do you consider when deciding whether to eat out or cook at home? And most importantly, what's your go-to food court item?

