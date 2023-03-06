Man and Dog Brave Record-Breaking Snowfall to Make 7-Eleven Run During California Blizzard

Photo by TikTok / @zakmauser

A severe snowstorm in California left many residents stranded and without access to basic necessities, including food and water.

One TikTok content creator, @zakmauser, captured viewers' attention by posting a video of his extreme grocery run during the blizzard.

He and his pup traversed through a whopping 60 inches of snow, just to grab some Lunchables, sour gummy worms, and jerky from the 7-Eleven convenience store. Talk about dedication!

The video has since been viewed over 894,600 views.

Here's what happened

Traversing through 60 inches of snow that fell in less than 24 hours at Lake Tahoe, Zak and his dog Mac faced treacherous conditions as they made their way to a nearby 7-Eleven for provisions.

The roads were unrecognizable, and buried cars added to the perilous journey.

To make matters worse, they kept getting stuck in air pockets, with Zak revealing they even unknowingly walked on someone's roof.

Despite the dangerous conditions, Zak's video has garnered thousands of views and comments from viewers in shock at his determination.

Photo by TikTok/@zacmauser

Some expressed concern for his dog's safety, with one viewer commenting, "I'd honestly be nervous about letting my dog walk in snow that deep."

However, Zak assured his followers that his dog, Mac, is an "all-terrain vehicle" and is accustomed to the rugged terrain.

Being prepared in extreme situations

Photo by TikTok/ @Zacmauser

Now, it seems like a wild and wacky adventure, but Zak's grocery run actually raises some serious concerns about disaster preparedness. From backup generators to emergency shelters, we've got to be prepared for anything in California.

Technology also played a crucial role in assisting those affected by the storm. Recently we saw how social media platforms were used to coordinate rescue efforts and disseminate vital information.

Final thoughts

While Zak's grocery run may have been extreme, it highlights the resilience and determination of communities in the face of extreme weather conditions.

We also hope Mac enjoys his well-deserved treats.

What are your thoughts?

