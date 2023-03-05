New Location of Acclaimed Fresh Food Market Set to Open in Stockton on March 10

Photo by Dean Xavier/unsplash

Did you know that the average grocery store has produce that travels over 1,500 miles to reach its shelves? However, there is a new grocery store that is changing the game. And it will be opening in Stockton on March 10th, 2023.

With a commitment to sourcing fresh produce from local farmers, Sprouts Farmers Market is redefining what it means to be a fresh produce grocery store.

Read on to find out how Sprouts is bringing a different shopping experience for customers in Stockton. Plus, a weekend of grand opening celebrations.

Freshness and local farmers

What sets Sprouts Farmers Market apart from other grocery stores is its commitment to providing customers with the freshest produce from local farmers. According to the website

"Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. As one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs more than 35,000 team members and operates more than 350 stores in 23 states nationwide."

The store’s unique open layout offers a one-of-a-kind grocery shopping experience.

In addition to fresh produce, Sprouts also carries a wide variety of lifestyle-friendly items such as organic, plant-based, and gluten-free products.

Photo by Sprouts Farmers market website

By signing up for a Sprouts account, customers are also entered for a chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card, which can be used to purchase any of the store’s better-for-you products.

Giving back to the community

Sprouts Farmers Market is dedicated to giving back to the community by partnering with Second Harvest. This program fights hunger by providing food to those in need and recognizing diversity.

Sprouts also offer catering services for customers planning events, allowing them to place orders online and pick them up at the local store.

Grand opening weekend of fun and free activities

The grand opening celebration on March 10th to March 12th weekend promises to be a fun customer experience.

The weekend will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a vendor village where customers can taste and experience new and exciting brands, a pop-up party with free samples, fruit school, face painting, fruit carvings, a “Guess the Weight” contest, and free recipes.

The first 200 in-store shoppers will also receive a free reusable bag filled with samples.

The grand opening celebration from March 10th to 12th will provide customers with an opportunity to take advantage of exclusive offers and free activities.

For those seeking the freshest produce, great deals, and a unique shopping experience, Sprouts Farmers Market in Sherwood Mall, Stockton will be open from 6.45am on Friday 10 March, 2023.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Sherwood Mall Shopping Center

5308 Pacific Ave., Suite #1040

Stockton, CA 95207

